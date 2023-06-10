Katie Holmes Just Mastered the Baggy Denim Trend in $1,900 Chanel Jeans

There isn't a pair of jeans Katie Holmes has met and didn't like. Name a style, any style (distressed, wide-leg, high-waisted, skinny) and the actress has likely worn it during one of her many off-duty outings in Manhattan. And yesterday, the denim queen struck again — this time, putting a high-fashion twist on the baggy jean trend.



On Friday, Holmes stepped out for the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Lunch, celebrating the "Through Her Lens" program, wearing Chanel, of course, but in a way that matched her everyday laid-back style. Rather than a dress or tweed skirt suit, Katie, instead, opted for a pair of medium-wash mom jeans faintly printed with white polka-dots and the fashion house's double CC logo from the waistband down. She teamed her oversized trousers (which cost a cool $1,900) with a white tank top layered underneath a navy Chanel sweater jacket.



Getty

Black pointed-toe flats in the brand's classic quilted pattern, layered gold necklaces, her signature nose ring, and a single dangling diamond earring on one side provided the finishing touches to her designer daytime look. Katie wore her dark brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part, and she complemented her glowing complexion with a glossy berry-colored lip.



While Katie's Chanel jeans certainly made a statement, nothing caused quite a stir like the Y2K dress-over-jeans outfit she wore on the red carpet to the 2022 Jingle Ball. In addition to her relaxed-fitting denim, Katie sported a navy blue corset that was strapless and looked more like a minidress than a top, as well as a pair of comfy black sneakers.

Despite the mixed reactions to her outfit on social media, Katie recently told Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore show that she thought she looked "cool." She explained, "I felt cool, I felt great and then I woke up the next morning and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.'"