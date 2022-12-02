Katie Holmes Bundled Up in the Viral, Supermodel-Loved Teddy Coat That Always Sells Out

If you were to peek inside my closet, you’d notice one very common theme — oversized clothing. It’s quite possible that there’s nothing more cozy, comfortable, and chic to me than a big teddy coat, especially; I’m actually excited about the bitter chill of winter arriving, all because it’s finally cold enough to wear this very style. And when it comes to the crème de la crème of teddy coats, there’s one option that continues to be so popular, it basically sells out the second it becomes available again: the Alo Yoga Oversized Teddy Trench.

Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Chrissy Teigen have been spotted in various versions of this cozy coat for the past two winters. And the A-list names don’t stop there — Katie Holmes is the latest celeb to bundle up in it, meaning it’s due for selling out yet again.

Holmes was spotted in the oversized Alo Yoga trench in New York recently. She paired it with a Falconeri cashmere turtleneck sweater, wide-legged jeans, Chloe Nama sneakers, and a large leather tote, which all came together in cozy harmony. Holmes wore the Alo coat in the camel shade, a go-with-everything hue of light brown. The coat also comes in black, ivory, and a limited edition pink that’s already selling out. The full-length silhouette has an open front, wide notched lapels, and two zippered side pockets (which is a nice touch). You can grab it in sizes XS to XL, and the brand notes to size down for a “more snug fit.”

With hundreds of five-star reviews, Alo Yoga shoppers agree that this coat is a wintertime must-have. Reviewers said it’s “so soft and comfy” and is “incredibly warm” — so much so that it’s “like wearing a blanket.”

“I originally spotted this little piece of heaven last winter on another person. I instantly fell in love and was determined [to get it],” one shipper wrote. “It is warm and cozy enough for the best west coast winter weather, but I know I could wear it as I travel east for fall/wintery brisk days as well… medium would have been my true fit, but [I] love the large roomy [feel].”

Holmes’ outfit is not only winter-ready, but totally affirms my love of comfy, slouchy, oversized clothing. And while I may or may not already have two other teddy coats in my closet, this Alo Yoga style is one I’m definitely adding to my cart immediately — especially before it sells out again.

