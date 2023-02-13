Katie Holmes Elevated Her All-Black Outfit with a Very Good Coat

Another great outerwear moment courtesy of Ms. Holmes.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 13, 2023
Katie Holmes Ulla Johnson

Katie Holmes’s signature fashion formula is one where basic wardrobe essentials shine (think denim, easy summer layers, and cozy cashmere.) And as of late, she's been elevating her minimalist outfits with a parade of very good outerwear moments — from a camel-colored teddy coat thrown over a pair of green corduroy pants and white sneakers to a boxy leather jacket layered with a white T-shirt.

On Sunday, the actress was at it again when she stepped out for the Ulla Johnson spring-summer 2023 show during New York Fashion Week in a casually-cool ensemble that included a black high-neck top that ruched over her ankle-length black skirt and a structured olive green wool coat. 

She kept her accessories to a minimum, teaming her all-black outfit with a matching leather satchel that rested on her shoulder, knee-high boots, a studded nose ring, and tiny hoop earrings. Beauty-wise, Katie added a pop of color to her natural makeup palette with a bold fuchsia lip, and wore her brunette hair down in loose waves with a middle part.

Following the show, she shared a post-runway snap on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Thank you for having me to your beautiful show!!!! And congratulations @ullajohnson.”

Katie has long been a fan of the fashion brand, attending its runway shows season after season. And at last year's catwalk, she went for an edgier look, pairing an all-white pantsuit with a black bra, a bright pink lip, and a highly-debatable shoe — slingback kitten heels.

