Kathryn Newton Wore a Sheer Dress Covered in Shattered Mirrors

It looks phenomenal no matter which universe you're in.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 @ 12:27PM
Kathryn Newton
Photo:

Getty Images

The ladies of Marvel love to give little nods to their blockbuster films when they walk the red carpet — think Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson's Infinity War jewels at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. Kathryn Newton is the latest Marvel actress to pay homage to the world of superheroes and parallel universes, wearing a long-sleeved, sheer Rodarte gown covered in tiny mirrors to the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Newton, who is styled by celeb-beloved Molly Dickson, wore the long Rodarte dress (which included a train) with Bulgari jewelry and red lipstick. Much like the gown was shown during Rodarte's presentation, Newton kept her hair simple and easy, letting the gown's sheer panels and reflective accents steal the spotlight.

Kathryn Newton

Getty Images

Newton spoke about her role as Cassie Lang (opposite Paul Rudd), saying that she embraces chaos like no other character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Cassie Lang wants to change the world," Newton told Collider. "She likes the chaos, she wants to be fighting, and she wants to be in the middle of it. She's being influenced by these superheroes around her." 

"It was fun watching Kathryn take on Cassie,” Rudd noted, though he didn't elaborate on what it meant for Cassie's place in the pantheon of superheroes.

"She just wants to be a superhero like her dad," Newton added. "She just wants to impress him."

Related Articles
Salma Hayek British GQ Hype
Salma Hayek Paired a Plunging Wrap Dress With Sky-High Heels
2023 Grammys Dresses From the Back
From Backless Dresses to Super-Long Trains, See Your Favorite Grammys Looks From Behind
Jennifer Coolidge Legally Blonde
Jennifer Coolidge Confirmed That She's Definitely On Board for 'Legally Blonde 3'
Alicia Silverstone Super Bowl Rakuten
How Christian Siriano Updated Alicia Silverstone's Iconic 'Clueless' Outfit for the Super Bowl
BeyoncÃ© 2023 Grammys History Making Win
Beyoncé Celebrated Making Grammys History in a Sculptural, Skintight Dress-and-Leggings Combo
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Cowl Neck Dress with Matching Oxblood Tights
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Wore a High Fashion Take on the Peplum With a Red-Veiled Cowboy Hat
Olivia Rodrigo 2023 Grammys Black Naked Dress
Olivia Rodrigo Wore a Goth Take on the Naked Dress to the 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Swarovski Jumpsuit
Harry Styles Wore Swarovski Overalls and No Shirt to the 2023 Grammys
Shania Twain 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Spotted Suit
Shania Twain Showed Up at the 2023 Grammys Dressed Like a Literal Cowgirl
Megan Fox 2023 Grammys
Megan Fox's White Gown Looked Right Out of a Rock Star Wedding at the 2023 Grammys
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Vintage Thong Bikini Is Older Than She Is
Rose Leslie, Kit Harington
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Expecting Their Second Child Together
This Sexy Dress Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood
Salma Hayek, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner Have All Worn This Sexy Dress Trend Taking Over Hollywood
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Re-Wore a Jacket She's Had Since 2011
Kylie Jenner in Jacquemus
Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer Jacquemus Look, Including a Peekaboo Thong and Acid-Yellow Faux-Fur Bag