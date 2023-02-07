Kathryn Newton Wore a Sheer Dress Covered in Shattered Mirrors

The ladies of Marvel love to give little nods to their blockbuster films when they walk the red carpet — think Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson's Infinity War jewels at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. Kathryn Newton is the latest Marvel actress to pay homage to the world of superheroes and parallel universes, wearing a long-sleeved, sheer Rodarte gown covered in tiny mirrors to the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Newton, who is styled by celeb-beloved Molly Dickson, wore the long Rodarte dress (which included a train) with Bulgari jewelry and red lipstick. Much like the gown was shown during Rodarte's presentation, Newton kept her hair simple and easy, letting the gown's sheer panels and reflective accents steal the spotlight.

Getty Images

Newton spoke about her role as Cassie Lang (opposite Paul Rudd), saying that she embraces chaos like no other character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



"Cassie Lang wants to change the world," Newton told Collider. "She likes the chaos, she wants to be fighting, and she wants to be in the middle of it. She's being influenced by these superheroes around her."

"It was fun watching Kathryn take on Cassie,” Rudd noted, though he didn't elaborate on what it meant for Cassie's place in the pantheon of superheroes.

"She just wants to be a superhero like her dad," Newton added. "She just wants to impress him."

