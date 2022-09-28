Katherine Heigl Celebrated National Family Day With the Cutest Photo of Her Kids

Katherine Heigl is a family woman first — and a dog food saleswoman second. On Tuesday, the actress shared a family portrait on Instagram in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets (her dog food brand), in which she and her husband Josh Kelley, their three kids, Joshua, Adalaide, and Naleigh Mi-Eu, and their fur baby share a sweet moment.

In honor of National Family Day, Heigl shared a snap with Heigl and Naleigh sitting on the ground and petting the pup while Joshua, Adalaide, and Kelley are seated on the couch.

"From our family to yours, paws and all — Happy #NationalFamilyDay! 🐾⁠," she captioned the post.

Heigl has been open about sharing images of her family. The star shared a back-to-school carousel for the kiddos last month. "Well it’s that time of year again," she wrote alongside images of her daughters hugging and a couple of solo shots of her son. "Back to school for these two and off to kindergarten for my last and final baby. I feel funny. Like maybe I might start crying. Or maybe I’ll just run around the house for the next seven hours intermittently yelling FREEDOM!!! We’ll see. 😏❤️"

