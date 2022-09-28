Katherine Heigl Celebrated National Family Day With the Cutest Photo of Her Kids

The actress shares three kids, Joshua, Adalaide, and Naleigh Mi-Eu, with her husband Josh Kelley.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 @ 03:31PM
Katherine Heigl Looking Over Shoulder "Unforgettable" Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

Katherine Heigl is a family woman first — and a dog food saleswoman second. On Tuesday, the actress shared a family portrait on Instagram in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets (her dog food brand), in which she and her husband Josh Kelley, their three kids, Joshua, Adalaide, and Naleigh Mi-Eu, and their fur baby share a sweet moment.

In honor of National Family Day, Heigl shared a snap with Heigl and Naleigh sitting on the ground and petting the pup while Joshua, Adalaide, and Kelley are seated on the couch.

"From our family to yours, paws and all — Happy #NationalFamilyDay! 🐾⁠," she captioned the post.

Heigl has been open about sharing images of her family. The star shared a back-to-school carousel for the kiddos last month. "Well it’s that time of year again," she wrote alongside images of her daughters hugging and a couple of solo shots of her son. "Back to school for these two and off to kindergarten for my last and final baby. I feel funny. Like maybe I might start crying. Or maybe I’ll just run around the house for the next seven hours intermittently yelling FREEDOM!!! We’ll see. 😏❤️"

Was this page helpful?
