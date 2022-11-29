Katherine Heigl Says Hectic 'Grey's Anatomy' Schedule Made Her "Afraid" That Her Daughter "Didn't Love" Her

Katherine Heigl is opening up about former fears surrounding her relationship with her now-14-year-old daughter, Naleigh Mi-Eun. During the Firefly Lane actress’s Monday appearance on The View, which her daughter also attended as an audience member, the show shared a sweet clip of the first time Naleigh accompanied her mom to a taping back in 2012, leaving Heigl in tears.



Explaining why the memory made her emotional, Heigl revealed that she used to be afraid that she’d missed out on important bonding moments in the early stages of her adopted daughter’s life due to her hectic Grey’s Anatomy work schedule

“Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later I got on a plane and went to work in Atlanta," she shared. “At the time, becoming a new mother, I was just like, 'I got it. I got it. I can handle this.' They've told us we can have it all. We can have careers and have families and it's all gonna work out.”

The actress then added that she “never saw” her daughter as a baby. “I was at work with three triplets who were playing my goddaughters, and I spent more time with them than I did with my new daughter," Heigl admitted. "And she bonded with my husband [Josh Kelley], of course, he was with her. So, I was always afraid that I had missed that opportunity to really bond with her and that she didn't love me.”

Heigl was then asked if she’d ever let any of her three children, Naleigh, 10-year-old daughter Adalaide, or 5-year-old son Joshua, go into modeling like she once had. “Oh, god, thanks. Thank you so much for that. Now my children have ammunition," she joked.

"I wouldn't do what my mother did for me. I wouldn't schlep — she schlepped me all over the city. I mean, we were taking subways, hoofing it, we took the train into Grand Central,” Heigl continued. “We went from one side of the city to the other side for go-sees and auditions and all this stuff.”

