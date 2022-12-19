Kate Winslet Finally Addressed the Controversial "Titanic" Door Debate

Ever since the release of Titanic in 1997, fans have debated about that door scene and whether or not Jack Dawson (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) could have fit next to Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet). Now, exactly 25 years later (happy anniversary to the movie that taught us heartbreak), Winslet is weighing in on Jack's death.



During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress addressed whether or not she thought both Jack and Rose could have fit on the door. And her answer is ... complicated. "I don't fucking know," she laughed. "No, that's the answer is that I don't fucking know."

She added, "You've heard it here, for the first time, yes he could have fit," she said. "He could have fit on that door, but it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn't."

Getty Images

The podcast host Joshua Horowitz asked DiCaprio the same question several years ago, to which DiCaprio responded "I have no comment."

Last week, the Oscar-winning film's director James Cameron explained the science behind his decision to keep Jack off the door, saying he conducted a forensic study to finally put the argument to bed. "We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all," he explained to The Toronto Sun. "We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February."

Cameron added that the experiment will show that only one could have survived. "[Jack] needed to die," he said. "It’s like Romeo and Juliet. It’s a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. The love is measured by the sacrifice … Maybe after 25 years, I won’t have to deal with this anymore."