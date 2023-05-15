Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton Just Had a Rare Mother-Daughter Matching Moment on the Red Carpet

Good style runs in the family.

Published on May 15, 2023
Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet2023 BAFTA Television Awards
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Thanks to their practically identical outfits, Kate Winslet and her 22-year-old daughter Mia Threapleton were the walking definition of the phrase "like mother, like daughter" when they hit the red carpet together at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards in London yesterday.

The mother-daughter duo spent Mother’s Day at the award show looking as fashionable as ever in coordinating looks. For the big night, Winslet chose an LBD that featured a mock neckline with a one-shoulder cutout, which she paired with black pumps, a watch, and matching diamond drop earrings. Her strawberry-blonde hair was gently tousled back into a bun.

Meanwhile, Mia, whose father is famous director Jim Threapleton, (literally) followed suit in a black, plunging wide-leg pantsuit with a white bodice. She accessorized the ensemble with black pointy-toe shoes and diamond drop earrings, and gave everyone a double take when she styled her blonde hair into an updo similar to her mom's. A smoky eye and a glossy pink lip rounded out her glam.

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton Bafta Television Awards

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

During the ceremony, Winslet shared a sweet, loving moment with her daughter as she took home the award for Best Leading Actress in a Drama for her role in the series I Am Ruth. Accepting the award, Winslet broke down into tears while thanking Mia, who plays her teenage daughter, Freya, in the TV drama. "If I could cut this in half, I would give the other half to my daughter Mia Threapleton. We did this together kiddo," she said, adding: ​​"There were days when it was agony for her to dig as deeply as she did into very frightening emotional territory sometimes and it took my breath away."

