Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz Just Signed On for a Sequel to 'The Holiday'

It's been 16 long years.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
December 6, 2022
Clear your 2023 holiday calendar. It may seem a bit early to plan for next year's festivities already, but The Daily Mail reports that Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz have both signed on for a sequel to their 2006 holiday classic, The Holiday. Already a Nancy Meyers classic, the film also starred Jude Law and Jack Black, who have also signed on to return to their roles for the upcoming sequel, set to hit theaters next year. There's no news on whether or not Meyers will return to work on the sequel.

"The plan is to start filming next year. The main talent are all signed up," a source close to the production team told The Sun. "It's one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world - it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up. It'll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming - just what everyone wants for Christmas."

The news comes after Diaz announced that she was coming out of retirement to return to the big screen. After taking time away from Hollywood (and washing her face) and giving birth to daughter Raddix, Diaz shared that she'll star alongside Jamie Foxx for Back In Action, a Netflix film. Nancy Meyers even celebrated the news with an Instagram post. The last movie Diaz starred in was 2014's Annie

