Kate Spade Marked Down 600+ of Its Signature Bags and Shoes, but These the Only 5 Deals Worth Shopping

Fun, flirty, and ready to party — Kate Spade simply has styles that scream “good time.” Celebs from Katie Holmes to Kate Middleton love styling its joyful, happy pieces, as does everyone from your mom to your favorite influencers. Whether you love the brand for its signature bags, shoes, jewelry, or preppy clothing, there’s something about the iconic brand’s way with color, prints, and styles that seem on trend and classic at the same time.

If you’ve had your eye on a few Kate Spade pieces like me, then you’re in luck as the summer sale is going on right now. Everything from cute jewelry cases to comfy dresses are on sale, with items up to 30 percent off. While there are more than 600 items discounted, there are a few standout items you might want to add to your cart before someone else does.

Morgan Double Zip Dome Crossbody

Kate Spade

As much as Kate Spade is known for novelty-shaped bags (hello, croissant bag of my dreams!), it’s also known for iconic understated leather bags, like its Morgan Double Zip Dome Crossbody bag. The three colors available — sky blue Kingfisher, berry Plum Liqueur, and baby blue Harmony — evoke major vacation vibes and work well with a range of outfit colors, from neutrals to brights. The bag has two zippered compartments and three card slots to hold everything nicely. The website has an awesome tool to make sure you never have to worry if a bag you’re interested in will hold your phone. Click on the “see product size” link on any bag and you can test out a range of items such as a wallet, water bottle, and smartphone to see if they fit.

Maya Flats

Kate Spade

In the land of Kate Spade, prints are neutrals — and there’s no prettier print than the blue floral embroidery on this season’s Maya Flats. The flats, which are chic from toe to heel, feature a precisely pointed toe, slight heel, and vamp strap for a coquettish take on a classic Mary Jane. These shoes can be worn now with summer styles and into the winter months with tights, making them an all-season winner.

My Love Pavé Heart Studs

Kate Spade



Finding a good statement earring can be an undertaking worthy of Goldilocks — not too big, not too small, just right — and these pearly My Love Pavé Heart Studs fit the bill measuring half an inch by half an inch. Perfect for a power lunch or a little pick-me-up when out and about in athleisure, it’s a workhorse of a stud that you’ll keep reaching for time and time again. If you’re more of a gemstone person, there’s an emerald version, too.

Sam Wicker Madras Mini Satchel

Kate Spade

I don’t know precisely when wicker became synonymous with summertime, but I am here for it. This petite little satchel is sturdy and stylish with poppy red leather handles and a leather strap to wear it crossbody. It comes with a checkered print insert that gives the bag dimension and safety, as it can be pulled closed to keep your items from falling out. Kate Spade originally debuted this style in 1993, and 30 years later the brand is still inventing new versions of it, proving that it’s a staple you’ll reach for time and time again.

Feather Trim Crepe Top

Kate Spade

LBD move over: it’s the Little Black Top (LBT)’s time to shine. While LBDs are fabulous, an LBT can do so much more as a layering piece. Pair this Feather Trim Crepe Top with white pants or a white skirt for a play on tuxedo dressing, or even try it as a layering piece with a silk button-down underneath. If you love a set, there’s a matching Satin Feather Trim Pant, and if you’re a classics-for-a-reason person, then there is an LBD version, too. No matter which feather trim piece you choose, this investment piece will stay in your closet for years to come.

To sweeten the deal, the brand is offering free shipping and returns right now. (Win!) Get to browsing the entire Kate Spade summer sale, here.

