Kate Spade Dropped Double Discounts on 600+ Designer Bags, Shoes, and More — Up to 60% Off

Labor Day is inarguably one of the best sale times of the year — alongside Black Friday, of course — especially when it comes to snagging major savings on our favorite designer brands. For us shopping writers, sale weekends like these are our own personal Super Bowl, and with deals this good, scoring a touchdown on savings is our ultimate goal.

Between markdowns on handbags, clothing, jewelry, and shoes, Kate Spade New York’s Labor Day deals are undoubtedly impressive since all sale is on double discount. You can find handbags in the $300 range marked down to less than $100 — talk about a steal.

Keep scrolling to explore all the trendy fashion finds worth adding to your virtual cart (and closet) during the sale. And be sure to use the code LDAY40 for the ultimate savings.

Best Handbag Deals

Kate Spade

A stylish, well-made handbag can instantly give your go-to outfits an entirely new feel, and Kate Spade’s Labor Day deals include markdowns on various bag silhouettes like shoulder, crossbody, satchel, and backpack styles. This on-sale Katy Tweed shoulder bag is reminiscent of confetti cake in an overall muted tone that pairs perfectly with almost anything in your wardrobe. If you gravitate to unique fashion pieces that double as conversation starters, this Lemon Drop straw tote will undoubtedly turn heads with its bright yellow hue and leaf zipper.

Best Clothing Deals

Kate Spade

When I think of Kate Spade, I almost always associate the brand’s styles with bold and bright colors and exciting patterns adorning bags, circle skirts, dresses, and more. This Labor Day, you can find tons of transitional summer-to-fall fashion pieces on sale, like this Shells Lake Dress that features cotton and elastane for a comfortable, stretchy fit and a tie-belt that cinches at the waist. Also on sale is this business casual Poplin Dakota Dress in timeless black that one shopper called “versatile, comfortable, [and] elegant.”

Best Jewelry Deals

Kate Spade

If you’re planning on snagging clothing pieces during Kate Spade’s sale, then you will want to peruse the jewelry selection for accessorizing. Some of our favorite finds include these On the Dot Statement Earrings (which are now $69), a chain link bracelet, and this double-strand necklace that combines freshwater pearls and cubic zirconia for a balance of sophistication and sparkle.

Best Shoe Deals

Kate Spade

We may be biased, but the selection of shoes currently on sale may be our favorite pieces that are marked down. Most styles available quite certainly could be found in Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe, and there’s a good chance others will feel the same. So, in other words, styles are bound to go fast. A few silhouettes you shouldn’t pass up include these Avaline heels that one shopper called “very comfortable,” white and black leather booties that got more than one person “several compliments,” and these cheeky Happy Hour Sandals that feature a faux cherry and lemon wedge martini garnish in the see-through heel.



For more stylish Kate Spade pieces, be sure to explore the rest of the Labor Day Deals available now through September 4. And don’t forget to use code LDAY40 at checkout for an extra 40 percent off sale items.

Lemon Drop Straw 3D Crossbody Tote

Kate Spade

Hudson Double Zip Crossbody

Kate Spade

Poplin Dakota Dress

Kate Spade

Poplin One Shoulder Sabrina Dress

Kate Spade

Sea Siren Statement Earrings

Kate Spade

Happy Hour Sandals