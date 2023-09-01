Fashion Accessories Bags Kate Spade Dropped Double Discounts on 600+ Designer Bags, Shoes, and More — Up to 60% Off Prep your closet for fall thanks to this impressive Labor Day sale. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 @ 03:00AM In This Article View All In This Article Best Handbag Deals Best Clothing Deals Best Jewelry Deals Best Shoe Deals Lemon Drop Straw 3D Crossbody Tote We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Instagram @katespade Labor Day is inarguably one of the best sale times of the year — alongside Black Friday, of course — especially when it comes to snagging major savings on our favorite designer brands. For us shopping writers, sale weekends like these are our own personal Super Bowl, and with deals this good, scoring a touchdown on savings is our ultimate goal. Between markdowns on handbags, clothing, jewelry, and shoes, Kate Spade New York’s Labor Day deals are undoubtedly impressive since all sale is on double discount. You can find handbags in the $300 range marked down to less than $100 — talk about a steal. Keep scrolling to explore all the trendy fashion finds worth adding to your virtual cart (and closet) during the sale. And be sure to use the code LDAY40 for the ultimate savings. Best Handbag Deals Kate Spade A stylish, well-made handbag can instantly give your go-to outfits an entirely new feel, and Kate Spade’s Labor Day deals include markdowns on various bag silhouettes like shoulder, crossbody, satchel, and backpack styles. This on-sale Katy Tweed shoulder bag is reminiscent of confetti cake in an overall muted tone that pairs perfectly with almost anything in your wardrobe. If you gravitate to unique fashion pieces that double as conversation starters, this Lemon Drop straw tote will undoubtedly turn heads with its bright yellow hue and leaf zipper. Katy Tweed Medium Shoulder Bag $167 (Originally $398) Lemon Drop Straw 3D Crossbody Tote, $191 (Originally $398) Hudson Double Zip Crossbody, $96 (Originally $228) Knott Medium Satchel, $146 (Originally $348) Sinch Medium Backpack, $138 (Originally $328) Best Clothing Deals Kate Spade When I think of Kate Spade, I almost always associate the brand’s styles with bold and bright colors and exciting patterns adorning bags, circle skirts, dresses, and more. This Labor Day, you can find tons of transitional summer-to-fall fashion pieces on sale, like this Shells Lake Dress that features cotton and elastane for a comfortable, stretchy fit and a tie-belt that cinches at the waist. Also on sale is this business casual Poplin Dakota Dress in timeless black that one shopper called “versatile, comfortable, [and] elegant.” Shells Lake Dress, $161 (Originally $298) Poplin Dakota Dress, $199 (Originally $368) Poplin Embroidered Andie Shirt, $134 (Originally $248) Patio Tile Doris Pants, $128 (Originally $268) Poplin One Shoulder Sabrina Dress, $215 (Originally $398) Best Jewelry Deals Kate Spade If you’re planning on snagging clothing pieces during Kate Spade’s sale, then you will want to peruse the jewelry selection for accessorizing. Some of our favorite finds include these On the Dot Statement Earrings (which are now $69), a chain link bracelet, and this double-strand necklace that combines freshwater pearls and cubic zirconia for a balance of sophistication and sparkle. On the Dot Statement Earrings, $69 (Originally $128) Sea Siren Statement Earrings, $80 (Originally $148) Seeing Stripes Bangle, $80 (Originally $148) Lock and Spade Link Bracelet, $69 (Originally $128) My Love Double Strand Necklace, $67 (Originally $148) Best Shoe Deals Kate Spade We may be biased, but the selection of shoes currently on sale may be our favorite pieces that are marked down. Most styles available quite certainly could be found in Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe, and there’s a good chance others will feel the same. So, in other words, styles are bound to go fast. A few silhouettes you shouldn’t pass up include these Avaline heels that one shopper called “very comfortable,” white and black leather booties that got more than one person “several compliments,” and these cheeky Happy Hour Sandals that feature a faux cherry and lemon wedge martini garnish in the see-through heel. Buckle Up Flats, $104 (Originally $218) Bahama Sandals, $134 (Originally $248) Avaline Sandals, $116 (Originally $228) Winnie Booties, $119 (Originally $248) Happy Hour Sandals, $161 (Originally $298) For more stylish Kate Spade pieces, be sure to explore the rest of the Labor Day Deals available now through September 4. And don’t forget to use code LDAY40 at checkout for an extra 40 percent off sale items. Lemon Drop Straw 3D Crossbody Tote Kate Spade Buy Now $398 $191 Hudson Double Zip Crossbody Kate Spade Buy Now $228 $96 Poplin Dakota Dress Kate Spade Buy Now $368 $199 Poplin One Shoulder Sabrina Dress Kate Spade Buy Now $398 $215 Sea Siren Statement Earrings Kate Spade Buy Now $148 $80 Happy Hour Sandals Kate Spade Buy Now $298 $161