Kate Spade's Massive End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Handbags, Shoes, and More

Score an additional 40 percent off colorful summer styles.

Ali Faccenda
Published on June 15, 2023 @ 07:00AM

Green Kate Spade Bag
Summer officially starts in a few days, but if you’re like us, you’ve been stocking up on warm-weather styles since the first glimpse of spring. However, there’s always room for new jewelry, dresses, and maybe a handbag or two to liven up your closet, especially with Kate Spade New York’s end-of-season sale going on. 

The clothing and accessories brand is currently offering an additional 40 percent off over 600 already-discounted pieces like handbags, shoes, wallets, clothing, jewelry, and other accessories with the code SOEXTRA. Anyone hoping to swap out their current fashion lineup for new styles that feel fresh, colorful, and summery, keep scrolling to peruse the top picks we’re eyeing at this incredible sale. 

Best Handbag Deals

Kate Spade is notorious for its colorful handbags that give otherwise minimal outfits, like a classic LBD or T-shirt and jeans, an eye-popping upgrade. And right now, there are over 150 handbag styles on double sale. For a whopping 64 percent off, the Carlyle Striped Medium Shoulder Bag, available in both pink and navy, offers retro cabana vibes that can be worn as a double- or single-strap style for a shoulder or crossbody look. The sale section is also brimming with funky patterned bags like the Morgan Flower Bed Embossed Double-Zop Dome Crossbody and classic solid-hued bags, including the Hudson Medium Convertible Crossbody, that’ll pair well with almost anything in your closet. 

Kate Spade Carlyle Striped Medium Shoulder Bag

Kate Spade

Best Clothing Deals

Rising summer temperatures and outdoor outings give way to bold OOTDs. If you’re ready to trade your leggings in for something livelier, Kate Spade’s clothing deals certainly deliver in the color category, like this Twist Bodice Puff Sleeve Dress that’s right on par with the ongoing Barbiecore trend and an impressive $183 off. If you’re covered in the dress department (if that’s possible), this Poplin Embroidered Cutwork Shirt is a great day-to-night wardrobe staple, while this Sunday Strip Organza Midi Skirt can spruce up any basic white tank. Both are now available for less than $200 and are must-have summer pieces. 

Kate Spade Twist Bodice Puff Sleeve Dress

Kate Spade

Best Jewelry Deals 

No outfit is truly complete without a bit of sparkle, and Kate Spade’s jewelry adds just the right amount. These Pearls on Pearls Cluster Drop Earrings are an evergreen style that can be worn on repeat to formal events or whenever you feel like your ensemble could use a touch of Hollywood glamour. In addition to earrings, there are other jewelry styles on sale, like this sleek Final Touches Bangle that’s nearly half off and adds a bit of shine to any wrist stack. Or, grab this delicate Floral Frenzy Mini Pendant that one shopper described as “minimal” and “pretty.”  

Kate Spade Pearls On Pearls Cluster Drop Earrings

Kate Spade

Best Shoe Deals 

Shoes may be the first wardrobe change that comes to mind in summer since warmer weather also equals sandals weather (bye-bye boots!). The Palm Springs Slide Sandals feature a unique spherical heel that truthfully looks like a work of art straight out of a museum, and right now, you can snag them for $105 off. In addition to other sandals that are marked down, like the Octavia Sandals, you can also find steep discounts on slip-on styles like the Amour Pom Slide and the Puddle Garden Clogs

Palm Springs Slide SandalsKate Spade

Kate Spade

For more stylish Kate Spade finds to amp up your wardrobe, be sure to check out the rest of the end-of-season sale and use code SOEXTRA at checkout for an additional 40 percent off already-discounted finds. 

