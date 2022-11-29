Shoppers "Can't Get Over" How Much This Famed Exfoliating Treatment Improves Their Skin, and It's 30% Off

Sure, December brings lots of holiday shopping, but it also ushers in a new season — aside from winter. We’re talking about the holiday party season. Late nights, flowing cocktails, and plenty of heavy, glam makeup can leave skin looking dull, dehydrated, and in need of a little TLC. With Kate Somerville’s ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment — now 30 percent off at Nordstrom — you can get facial-quality results from your home in just two minutes.

Get ahead of dry, drab winter skin by investing in products that restore its radiance. The exfoliating treatment gives skin a fresh, straight-from-the-spa glow thanks to scrubbing exfoliants that clear out pores, as well as citrus enzymes like papaya and bergamot that brighten your skin tone. Other skin-saving ingredients include honey, vitamin E, and aloe vera that soothe and smooth skin, while rosewood and cinnamon reduce the appearance of fine lines.

To use the ExfoliKate Treatment, apply a thin layer to a damp face and massage in a circular motion for just 30 seconds. The treatment can be left on for up to two minutes, depending on your skin’s level of sensitivity and tolerance for intensive products (the brand suggests less than a minute for those with sensitive skin). Simply rinse it off and pat dry, and repeat up to twice a week in the morning or at night. Also per Kate Somerville’s recommendation, the treatment is best used in the shower when your pores are most open. One shopper said doing so left their skin “feeling so clean and soft.” A separate shower-user said it’s their “holy grail exfoliating product” after incorporating it into their routine up to twice a week.

And the glowing reviews continue: One shopper says it’s “well worth” the price point and “lives up to the hype.” They also shared that it’s “very much on par with what a professional esthetician would use.” Another agreed, saying their “skin was softer, smoother, and felt reborn.” A third customer said they "can't get over" how much this product improved their skin.

Follow the exfoliating treatment with the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer for deep hydration — it’s also on sale right now. And be sure not to neglect the rest of your body; the ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub smooths and brightens your skin’s appearance from the neck down by removing dead skin cells and bumps.

Now 30 percent off, a 5-ounce bottle of the treatment is still a bit pricey at $144, but the smaller two-ounce size is on sale for $69 if you’re not ready to make the full commitment. Shop the ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment and other Kate Somerville skincare treatments while they’re discounted at Nordstrom today.

