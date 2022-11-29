Shoppers "Can't Get Over" How Much This Famed Exfoliating Treatment Improves Their Skin, and It's 30% Off

Plus, 3 more extended Cyber Monday deals from the celebrity-loved brand.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 @ 02:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kate Somerville Sale Nordstrom
Photo:

Courtesy Kate Somerville

Sure, December brings lots of holiday shopping, but it also ushers in a new season — aside from winter. We’re talking about the holiday party season. Late nights, flowing cocktails, and plenty of heavy, glam makeup can leave skin looking dull, dehydrated, and in need of a little TLC. With Kate Somerville’s ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment — now 30 percent off at Nordstrom — you can get facial-quality results from your home in just two minutes.

Get ahead of dry, drab winter skin by investing in products that restore its radiance. The exfoliating treatment gives skin a fresh, straight-from-the-spa glow thanks to scrubbing exfoliants that clear out pores, as well as citrus enzymes like papaya and bergamot that brighten your skin tone. Other skin-saving ingredients include honey, vitamin E, and aloe vera that soothe and smooth skin, while rosewood and cinnamon reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKateÂ® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Nordstrom

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

To use the ExfoliKate Treatment, apply a thin layer to a damp face and massage in a circular motion for just 30 seconds. The treatment can be left on for up to two minutes, depending on your skin’s level of sensitivity and tolerance for intensive products (the brand suggests less than a minute for those with sensitive skin). Simply rinse it off and pat dry, and repeat up to twice a week in the morning or at night. Also per Kate Somerville’s recommendation, the treatment is best used in the shower when your pores are most open. One shopper said doing so left their skin “feeling so clean and soft.” A separate shower-user said it’s their “holy grail exfoliating product” after incorporating it into their routine up to twice a week.

And the glowing reviews continue: One shopper says it’s “well worth” the price point and “lives up to the hype.” They also shared that it’s “very much on par with what a professional esthetician would use.” Another agreed, saying their “skin was softer, smoother, and felt reborn.” A third customer said they "can't get over" how much this product improved their skin.

Follow the exfoliating treatment with the Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer for deep hydration — it’s also on sale right now. And be sure not to neglect the rest of your body; the ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub smooths and brightens your skin’s appearance from the neck down by removing dead skin cells and bumps.

Now 30 percent off, a 5-ounce bottle of the treatment is still a bit pricey at $144, but the smaller two-ounce size is on sale for $69 if you’re not ready to make the full commitment. Shop the ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment and other Kate Somerville skincare treatments while they’re discounted at Nordstrom today.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub

Nordstrom

Shop now: $39 (Originally $56); nordstrom.com

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

Nordstrom

Shop now: $48 (Originally $68); nordstrom.com

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $53 (Originally $76); nordstrom.com

Shop More Editor-Loved Cyber Week Deals:

Related Articles
woman applying moisturize
Sephora’s Shockingly Good Pre-Cyber Monday Sale Has a Shopper-Favorite Moisturizer for 67% Off — Until Tonight
Early Editor-Loved Beauty Deals Roundup
32 Best Black Friday Deals of 2022, According to a Beauty Editor
Glycolic Body Pads
Shoppers in Their Late 50s Credit These 60%-Off Exfoliating Pads With "Diminishing" Wrinkles
Pipette CPC first-person/unexpected skincare brand
This Unexpected Skincare Brand Soothed My Sensitive, Eczema-Prone Skin, and It's 30% Off Today Only
Avene Retinal
The French Cream a 72-Year-Old Shopper Says “Smooths” Skin and Reduces Fine Lines Is 30% Off
Nordstrom Black Friday Sale
Out of 43,000+ Nordstrom Black Friday Deals, These Are the 39 Fashion and Beauty Items Worth Shopping
Tata Harper Black Friday Sale
I Test New Skincare Weekly, but Always Go Back to 4 Products From This Kate Hudson-Approved Brand
Cyber Monday Amazon Deals
Hurry! It’s Your Last Chance to Save Up to 59% on Amazon’s Cyber Monday Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals
GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing Clarifying Tool
Shoppers Say This Pore Vacuum Hydrafacial Is More Effective Than Professional Treatments, and It’s 25% Off
Murad Serum
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Retinol Reduces Wrinkles So Well, People Asked If They Got Botox
Tula Cyber Monday Sale
The Tula Night Cream That Gets Me Tons of Compliments on My Glowing Complexion Is Still on Sale
Clarins Cyber Monday
I Tried the French Skincare Brand Supermodels Love, and All of Its Products Are on Mega-Sale
Tula Cyber Monday sale
The Anti-Wrinkle Serum That Made a Customer’s Age "Disappear" Within 3 Days Is Now 30% Off
NuFace Black Friday Sale
Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use This Facial Toning Device That's on Rare Sale Ahead of Black Friday
U Beauty
I Started Skin Cycling With This Resurfacing Serum, and It Cleared Up My Skin In 2 Weeks
Kora Organics Face Oil deal
This Glow-Inducing Face Oil Is Miranda Kerr’s “Holy Grail” Product — and It’s 25% Off for Cyber Monday