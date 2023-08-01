Shoppers Call This Brightening Eye Cream "Youth in a Bottle" — and It's on Sale for a Few More Days

It reduces wrinkles, diminishes dark circles, and hydrates all at once.

Published on August 1, 2023 @ 06:00AM

Anti Aging Cream
Photo:

Getty Images

As we inevitably grow older, we tend to notice signs of aging on our faces and, more specifically, our eyes. Wrinkles deepen, delicate under-eye skin loses elasticity, and dark circles become more prominent. Aside from wrinkles, some of these concerns can be part of our lives even from a young age, which is why we turn to trusty skincare products to help treat and prevent them. 

Before investing in a new skincare product, especially those that are a smidge pricier, you want to ensure it delivers on its claims. Kate Somerville’s Kateceuticals Lifting Eye Cream is a splurge-worthy formula worth adding to your routine. Shoppers are calling it “youth in a bottle,” which has only increased our desire to add it to our virtual carts while it’s currently 30 percent off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that ends August 6. 

Kate Somerville’s Kateceuticals Lifting Eye Cream

Nordstrom Kate Somerville Kateceuticals Lifting Eye Cream

Nordstrom

The anti-aging eye cream combines a triple peptide complex, red and brown algae, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, that work in tandem to minimize wrinkles and improve skin elasticity. It also diminishes the appearance of dark circles and puffiness to reveal brighter, more youthful-looking skin, results that one of our beauty editors experienced after using the cream on a daily basis. She praised the rich formula for being quick-drying and attributed it to brightening her eye area and lessening dark circles after a month of consistent use. 

The paraben-, phthalate-, and sulfate-free formula only requires a small amount to be effective. And according to a clinical study directed by the brand, 96 percent of participants noticed a significant improvement in the minimization of crow’s feet, fine lines, and wrinkles and also experienced a boost in hydration after just one use. 

One shopper who continues to buy the cream “over and over again” said it reduces their fine lines and discoloration, while another 50-year-old reviewer who’s been a fan of the product for 10 years said their “eye area is flawless,” with practically “no wrinkles anywhere.” A third person uses it to minimize bags and dark circles, raving that it “truly brightens and perks up” their eyes. 

If you’re looking for an eye cream to reduce wrinkles, brighten your complexion, and improve hydration, pick up a bottle of Kate Somerville’s Kateceuticals Lifting Eye Cream while it’s on sale at Nordstrom through August 6.

