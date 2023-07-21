Shoppers in Their 60s Say This 50%-Off Moisturizer “Turns Back the Clock” on Aging Skin

Some say they look decades younger.

By
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan
Bridget Degnan

Bridget Degnan covers meal kits, subscription-based services, home improvement, and more for Meredith Corporation. When she's not writing, she loves to take yoga classes, go thrift shopping, and cuddle with her cat Pete.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Somerville Anti-Aging Moisturizer Deal
Photo:

Nordstrom / InStyle

There’s never a bad time to invest in quality products for your skin; if you can get them on sale, all the better. The good news is that hundreds of exclusive beauty finds are deeply discounted right now during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, making it an ideal time to add top-of-the-line skincare and makeup items to your virtual cart for up to 50 percent off, including the Kate Somerville anti-aging moisturizer

As you know (and have probably experienced), not all skincare products live up to their hype. And while there’s always an element of risk when adding something new to your beauty arsenal, Kate Somerville’s formulas have continually proven their effectiveness, one of them being the Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream. This moisturizer is a favorite of many, especially those with mature skin, thanks to its Telo-5 Technology, an advanced skincare science based on award-winning medical research that has been proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet, according to the brand. 

Nordstrom Kate Somerville Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream

Nordstrom

In addition to its Telo-5 Technology, the moisturizer contains peptides to boost collagen and elastin production, laminaria kelp extract to combat signs of aging, and a blend of sea whip extract and algae plasma to soothe skin. You can incorporate it into both your morning and night skincare routines, applying a thin layer on your face and neck. Several shoppers said a little of the product goes a long way, with one reviewer claiming that one small jar has lasted them “several months.”  

Shoppers in their 50s and 60s sing the praises of its wrinkle-fighting benefits. A 62-year-old reviewer called the face cream the “best product for aging skin,” adding that it “turns back the clock,” while a 68-year-old said their “skin has never looked better.” Another reviewer who is in their mid-50s said they’ve been “using it for years” and “many people think [they’re] in [their] 30s or early 40s.” 

And the glowing reviews continue: One customer said they’re “always skeptical of promises made by creams,” but the Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream “actually delivered.” They added that they saw “immediate results” after only a few days and called it “a homerun” for healing their “dry, sensitive, aging skin.” A last reviewer who has “tried a laundry list of different creams” claimed their skin has “never been more soft and smooth” after using the moisturizer for two weeks. 

With the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale happening until August 6, you can stock up on pricer skincare must-haves while they’re significantly marked down. Grab the Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream for half off and other customer-loved Kate Somerville products with limited-time discounts.  

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

I Tried the Controversial Summer Manicure Thatâs Been Seen on Dua Lipa and Kate Hudson
I Tried the Controversial Summer Manicure That’s Been Seen on Dua Lipa and Kate Hudson
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired This Yearâs Hottest Shoe Trend With a White Mini Dress for Date Night
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 1-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck in 2023’s Hottest Shoe
nordstrom beauty sale editors picks
I'm a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Thousands of Products, and 5 of My Go-To Picks Are on Sale at Nordstrom
Related Articles
Tend Skin
Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Toner a “Miracle Must-Have” for Ingrown Hairs and Razor Bumps
Ulta Lip Balm
My Secret to a Permanently Hydrated Pout Is This $6 Lip Balm I Keep in Every Bag
Snail Mucin All in One Cream
This Under-Hyped Snail Mucin Cream Gave Me the Glass Skin Other Products Failed to Deliver
The Ordinary Pore Serum
Shoppers Say Their Pores “Shrunk Significantly” Thanks to This $6 Oil Control Serum
tarte fake awake eyeliner
My Unexpected Hack for Bright, Well-Rested Eyes Is on Sale for Just $15 Right Now
Comfy and Flattering Summer Amazon Dress
The “Comfy and Flattering” Amazon Dress Shoppers Call “Perfect for Summer” Is on Sale for Just $27
It Cosmetics Foundation
Shoppers in Their 60s Receive “So Many Compliments” on Their “Smooth” Skin Thanks to This Foundation
The Drop Slip Dress Sale
Amazon Shoppers Feel “Totally Sexy and Confident” in This Silky Slip Dress, and It’s on Sale for $33
Soft and Dewy Skin After Using this Vitamin C Serum
Shoppers Say This Serum “Reversed” Wrinkles and Gave Skin a “Healthier, Illuminated” Appearance
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Just Dropped With 5,000+ Epic Deals on Designer Fashion and Luxury Beauty
Plush Cream
The Cloud-Like Moisturizer That Gives Me Bouncy Skin Is Back in Stock After Amassing a 7,000-Person Waitlist
Demi Moore
The Mascara Demi Moore Uses for Her "Minimal" Makeup Look Is Also My Go-To, and It's 40% Off Right Now
Bali Bra
74-Year-Old Amazon Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Has “Great Support,” and It’s Still 63% Off After Prime Day
10 Most Popular Prime Day Products
The 10 Products InStyle Readers Bought Most During Amazon Prime Day 2023, Starting at $17
This $22 Body Scrub Sold Out 5 Times, and Shoppers Say Itâs âWorked Wondersâ for Getting Soft and Smooth Skin
This $22 Body Scrub Sold Out 5 Times, and Fans Say It Works "Wonders" on Smoothing Dry Skin
Murad Wrinkle Corrector
Shoppers Say This Often Sold-Out Wrinkle Treatment Immediately “Fills in Deep Crevices,” and It’s on Sale