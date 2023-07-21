Shoppers in Their 60s Say This 50%-Off Moisturizer “Turns Back the Clock” on Aging Skin

There’s never a bad time to invest in quality products for your skin; if you can get them on sale, all the better. The good news is that hundreds of exclusive beauty finds are deeply discounted right now during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, making it an ideal time to add top-of-the-line skincare and makeup items to your virtual cart for up to 50 percent off, including the Kate Somerville anti-aging moisturizer.

As you know (and have probably experienced), not all skincare products live up to their hype. And while there’s always an element of risk when adding something new to your beauty arsenal, Kate Somerville’s formulas have continually proven their effectiveness, one of them being the Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream. This moisturizer is a favorite of many, especially those with mature skin, thanks to its Telo-5 Technology, an advanced skincare science based on award-winning medical research that has been proven to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet, according to the brand.

Nordstrom

In addition to its Telo-5 Technology, the moisturizer contains peptides to boost collagen and elastin production, laminaria kelp extract to combat signs of aging, and a blend of sea whip extract and algae plasma to soothe skin. You can incorporate it into both your morning and night skincare routines, applying a thin layer on your face and neck. Several shoppers said a little of the product goes a long way, with one reviewer claiming that one small jar has lasted them “several months.”

Shoppers in their 50s and 60s sing the praises of its wrinkle-fighting benefits. A 62-year-old reviewer called the face cream the “best product for aging skin,” adding that it “turns back the clock,” while a 68-year-old said their “skin has never looked better.” Another reviewer who is in their mid-50s said they’ve been “using it for years” and “many people think [they’re] in [their] 30s or early 40s.”

And the glowing reviews continue: One customer said they’re “always skeptical of promises made by creams,” but the Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream “actually delivered.” They added that they saw “immediate results” after only a few days and called it “a homerun” for healing their “dry, sensitive, aging skin.” A last reviewer who has “tried a laundry list of different creams” claimed their skin has “never been more soft and smooth” after using the moisturizer for two weeks.

With the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale happening until August 6, you can stock up on pricer skincare must-haves while they’re significantly marked down. Grab the Age Arrest Wrinkle Cream for half off and other customer-loved Kate Somerville products with limited-time discounts.

