Kate Moss's Sheer, Underwear-Baring Dress Also Had a Hood

A new trend has emerged from this year's runways: hooded dresses. And Kate Moss is the latest to put the fad into action at the 2022 Wall Street Journal Innovator awards on Wednesday.

But it wasn't just the hood that made the dress high-fashion. The supermodel's Saint Laurent frock was also completely sheer (another runway craze), revealing a black thong underneath, and featured a midsection cutout. She paired the backless gown with silver chandelier earrings, a matching bracelet, chunky black bangles, a chainmail arm cuff, and a long necklace with a gemstone pendant. She finished the look with platform black booties and styled her hair in a top-knot bun under the hood. For her glam, she opted for black liner and red-orange lipstick.

The look was reminiscent of Moss's 1993 see-through dress, which essentially birthed the concept of the naked dress. She recalled the iconic outfit in a recent interview with British Vogue.

"I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper," she said. "It was the flash that made it look naked 'cause actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out I didn't think it was that see-through. But, obviously, it was."

Moss was joined at the event by a large group of model peers and friends like Amber Valetta (who also rocked a hood), Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss, Taylor Hill, and Shalom Harlow. Others to attend the star-studded affair included Margot Robbie, Maya Rudolph, Jerry Seinfeld, Quest Love, Anitta, J Balvin, and more. The celebrities gathered at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City to celebrate the industry's "change-makers."