Kate Moss Stepped Out in Another Sheer Dress With a Plunging Neckline

A trend she basically invented over 20 years ago.

By Staff Author
Published on November 9, 2022 @ 05:38PM
Kate Moss Sheer Dress London 2022 Diet Coke Party
Photo:

Getty Images

Kate Moss practically invented the naked dress back in 1993, a phenomenon that is very much still a staple for today's red carpet style. And the supermodel is returning to her roots lately with not one, but two, see-through gowns in the last week.

On Wednesday, the model arrived at her Diet Coke party in London (she was appointed as creative director for the beloved beverage brand earlier this year) in a sheer, shimmering silver-and-black ankle-length gown with a super-plunging, draped neckline. She paired the frock with a black duster that she wore over her shoulders and matching platform pumps. She accessorized with a silver clutch and layered dainty necklaces. Her hair was styled in a deep part and loose curls, and she kept her makeup simple.

Earlier this month, Moss attended the Wall Street Journal Innovator awards in New York City, during which she wore a see-through olive-colored dress with a midsection cutout and hood layered over black underwear. Moss was presenting the Fashion Innovator Award to her friend and creative director of Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello.

Moss recently reminisced about her iconic '90s look in an interview with British Vogue. "I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came out the next day in the newspaper," she said. "It was the flash that made it look naked 'cause actually the fabric when I was wearing it, when I went out I didn't think it was that see-through. But, obviously, it was."

