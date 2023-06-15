Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Workwear Staples in a Surprising Print

When it comes to getting dressed for official royal events, Kate Middleton tends to stick to her style signatures (coat dresses, pantsuits, pussy-bow blouses) in classic patterns (florals, polka-dots), and rarely ever strays from the status quo. But every now and again, the Princess of Wales will surprise us with her outfit pick.



Case in point? On Thursday, Kate visited the Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton in the Midlands to speak with healthcare professionals and families about a new field study funded by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and for the occasion, she opted for one of her tried-and-true silhouettes in a bold print that deviated from usual aesthetic.

Wearing a long-sleeved silk wrap dress in a modern green leopard print (leopard is a neutral, after all) from the London-based fashion brand Cefinn, Kate accessorized with optic white Jimmy Choo pumps, a matching handbag, and green amethyst earrings.



Getty

Her chestnut brown hair was worn down in bouncy waves with a middle part, and she kept her makeup minimal while swiping on only a glossy pink lip and a light dusting of blush.

During the event, Kate discussed a new study that will evaluate the way babies express their feelings using the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBS), which focuses on behaviors like eye contact, facial expressions, and vocalizations. And in the middle of her chat with parents and health workers, Kate was adorably interrupted by a mini royal fan. A baby seated next to the duchess couldn't wait to let out a loud burp, and in response, Kate hilariously stopped mid-sentence to congratulate the infant, telling them: "Well done, you!"