Kate Middleton Reportedly Found Windsor Walkabout With Megan and Harry to Be "One of the Hardest Things"

A new book claims the photo-op was nothing but an "illusion" of unity.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 8, 2023 @ 12:10PM
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Photo:

Getty

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Kate Middleton and Prince William to greet well-wishers outside Windsor Castle in the days following Queen Elizabeth's death last September, everyone was hopeful this meant that the couples had finally called a truce. But according to a new book Our King by royal correspondent Robert Jobson, the photo-op was nothing but an "illusion" of unity.  

In an excerpt released via The Daily Mail, Jobson claimed that Kate, in particular, was uncomfortable with the joint walkabout because of the "ill feeling" between the two couples, describing it as "one of the hardest things" she's ever had to do.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Getty

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do,” Jobson wrote. “Bear in mind this was before Prince Harry published Spare, the autobiography that not only revealed family secrets but laid bare his resentment of his brother. It was before the cloying Netflix documentary series he did with Meghan, and the succession of TV interviews in which he criticized the royal institution." 

He continued, "If Catherine found it almost unbearable before all this to share a walkabout with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, then how—one has to wonder—do she and William feel about them now?”

At the time, it was reported that William was the one who extended an invitation to his brother and sister-in-law, with a source explaining that he thought it would be "an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family." A palace insider added, "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process." 

