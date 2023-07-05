Kate Middleton Attended Wimbledon Day 2 in a Minty-Fresh Take on an '80's-Inspired Blazer

It’s not every day that we get to see Kate Middleton wear something other than one of her stunning midi dresses or sharp pantsuits, but the Princess of Wales just proved that she has the range by stepping out for the second day of Wimbledon in an ‘80s-inspired blazer that couldn’t have been fresher.

On Tuesday morning, the former duchess arrived at the second day of “the holy grail of tennis” in a cheery, mint green Balmain blazer that featured retro-looking details like broad shoulder pads, white lapels, and circular white buttons. Middleton paired the jacket with nothing but an optic white pleated midi skirt, opting to layer the plunging blazer over nothing but a hidden white tank top, and she complemented the ensemble by adding a pair of matching white pointed-toe ​​Gianvito Rossi heels.

getty images

Pearl drop earrings, a gold cuff bracelet, and a green and purple pin (which she wears each year as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club) accessorized the outfit further, and Kate wore her brunette hair down in blown-out waves with a side part to complete the daytime look.

This isn’t the first time that the princess has graced the famed tennis courts as of late. Days prior, she hit the grass yet again alongside tennis legend Roger Federer while wearing a much sportier take on her royal attire.

Getty

During the outing, Kate donned a white sleeveless polo top paired with a matching tennis skirt, stark white sneakers, and the perkiest ponytail, maybe ever, while playing against Federer and taking time to chat with the ball boys and girls of Wimbledon.