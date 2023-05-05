Kate Middleton Wore a Summer-Ready White Dress In the Final Hours Leading Up to the Coronation

It's the final countdown.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 @ 10:30AM
Kate middleton Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch
Photo:

getty images

After many months of waiting, King Charles III’s coronation is finally just a day away. And while we’ll still have to exhibit a few more hours of patience to see what, exactly, the royal family decides to wear on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony on Saturday (and more importantly, where they’ll all stand), Kate Middleton just gave us a taste of what’s to come during a final pre-coronation luncheon.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales co-hosted a special event for prime ministers and governors general at Buckingham Palace alongside her husband, Prince William, and the future patriarch himself, King Charles. For the occasion, Kate opted to keep her outfit light and bright by wearing a long-sleeve white mididress, complete with black piping and a waist-defining black stripe, paired with black pointy-toe slingbacks and simple pearl drop earrings. She wore her long brunette hair down in voluminous waves with a side part, and she finished the look by adding a bit of blush and a soft pink lip.

kate middleton prince william Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch

getty images

Although Middleton may have called on one of her signature silhouettes during the pre-coronation event, it comes just hours before she’s rumored to wear something much more “modernized” during the momentous ceremony on May 6. 

“All eyes will be focused on the Princess of Wales, who will inevitably attract attention with her classic, yet personal style approach,” British Fashion Council member Josh Birch Jones told Page Six earlier this week. “Kate’s new title holds much responsibility, meaning that her participation during the coronation will be heavily watched, so a statement look is called for.”

Jones continued, “Jewelry will also play a prominent role for the coronation, therefore I predict we may see Kate turn to the royal jewelry collection for this event,” before adding that we could see the princess “possibly wearing pieces in honor of the late Princess Diana or Queen Elizabeth, despite often opting for more casual jewelry options from brands such as Zara.”

Related Articles
gisele bundchen jimmy choo pantsless
Gisele Bündchen Went Pantsless In Nothing But a White Button-Up and Ankle-Breaking Heels
Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton's Optic White Heels Are a Sign Summer Is Almost Here
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Could Wear Something Unexpectedly Modern at the Coronation
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had to Wait for Confirmation That They'd Be Invited to the Coronation
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
The Royal Family Shared the Sweetest Photo for Princess Charlotte's Birthday
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Shared a Surprising Detail About Princess Diana's Engagement Ring
Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Rang In Their 12th Wedding Anniversary With an Unseen Couple Photo
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Reportedly Doesn't Know Where He's Sitting at the Coronation
Catherine, Princes of Wales
Kate Middleton Let a Tiny Baby Hold Her Purse
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sold Out These Comfy Flats With a Statement Detail, but We Found Similar Pairs Starting at $16
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Is Reportedly “Very Nervous” About the Coronation
Catherine, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Proves Skinny Pants Are Forever
Prince Louis
Prince Louis Rang In His Fifth Birthday With a New Series of Adorable Portraits
Kate Middleton Burgundy Lapel Dress Coat
Kate Middleton’s Flattering Dress Sold Out Mega Fast, but I Found 8 Lookalikes Starting at $37
Meghan Markle prince harry prince archie africa
Prince Archie's 4th Birthday Will Reportedly Include a "Low-Key" Party at Home
Queen Elizabeth ll and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Queen Elizabeth to Commemorate Her Birthday