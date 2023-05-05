Kate Middleton Wore a Summer-Ready White Dress In the Final Hours Leading Up to the Coronation

After many months of waiting, King Charles III’s coronation is finally just a day away. And while we’ll still have to exhibit a few more hours of patience to see what, exactly, the royal family decides to wear on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony on Saturday (and more importantly, where they’ll all stand), Kate Middleton just gave us a taste of what’s to come during a final pre-coronation luncheon.

On Friday, the Princess of Wales co-hosted a special event for prime ministers and governors general at Buckingham Palace alongside her husband, Prince William, and the future patriarch himself, King Charles. For the occasion, Kate opted to keep her outfit light and bright by wearing a long-sleeve white mididress, complete with black piping and a waist-defining black stripe, paired with black pointy-toe slingbacks and simple pearl drop earrings. She wore her long brunette hair down in voluminous waves with a side part, and she finished the look by adding a bit of blush and a soft pink lip.

getty images

Although Middleton may have called on one of her signature silhouettes during the pre-coronation event, it comes just hours before she’s rumored to wear something much more “modernized” during the momentous ceremony on May 6.

“All eyes will be focused on the Princess of Wales, who will inevitably attract attention with her classic, yet personal style approach,” British Fashion Council member Josh Birch Jones told Page Six earlier this week. “Kate’s new title holds much responsibility, meaning that her participation during the coronation will be heavily watched, so a statement look is called for.”

Jones continued, “Jewelry will also play a prominent role for the coronation, therefore I predict we may see Kate turn to the royal jewelry collection for this event,” before adding that we could see the princess “possibly wearing pieces in honor of the late Princess Diana or Queen Elizabeth, despite often opting for more casual jewelry options from brands such as Zara.”