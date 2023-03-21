Kate Middleton Marked the Start of Spring With Her Favorite White Blazer

Kate Middleton has long been known to be a proponent of sustainable fashion, often re-wearing even her most recognizable pieces. And it appears that the duchess has switched over her closet for the change in season because on Tuesday (aka the second day of spring), Middleton attended an event in her favorite white blazer.

Getty Images

The Princess of Wales hosted the first-ever meeting for the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood and dressed the part in her ivory Alexander McQueen blazer layered over a matching blouse and paired with black tapered trousers. She added gold hoops, a black belt, and coordinating suede pointy-toe pumps to complete the business professional look. Her hair was worn in a side part with bouncy curls, and she opted for neutral tones when it came to her makeup. Middleton has previously worn the blazer to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, as well as on her and Prince William's visit to Jamaica last year.

Getty Images

The convention was held at the NatWest headquarters in London and welcomed massive corporations including NatWest, Unilever, Aviva, Deloitte, IKEA, Co-op, The LEGO Group, and Iceland. As an advocate for early childhood development, Middleton created the task force to support children. "Early childhood is vital to the health of our economy and society, now and for generations to come," Kensington Palace said in a statement. This new initiative comes on the heels of the launch of Middleton's Shaping Us campaign.

During the event, Middleton delivered a speech, obtained by People, about the societal importance of shaping children's lives from a young age. "I have spoken before about the need to make early childhood the societal equivalent of climate change. In the way that the business world has embraced the net zero target to protect our environmental ecosystems, you also have an important role to play in ensuring that our social ecosystems are protected too. Your business organizations are living examples of these social ecosystems, so building healthy environments both in and out of the workplace is fundamental."

She continued, "This, however, is not just about supporting children in the earliest years of their lives. It is also about building healthy communities in which they can grow. Because the healthy development of our children relies on healthy adults. So this is why we all have a part to play. And that is why I'm standing here in front of you, to ask you, some of Britain's most influential business leaders, for your support in helping create the societal change that is needed."

