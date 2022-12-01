Kate Middleton Wore Vintage Chanel Courtside at a Celtics Game

When it comes to celebrity courtside style, stars typically falls into two camps: those who deck themselves out in designer clothing, knowing full well they will be photographed for the world to see, and others who attempt to go incognito for the sporty occasion in jeans and their favorite team's jersey. As for Kate Middleton? She, unsurprisingly, represents the former category.



Last night, Kate and Prince William capped off their first day in the U.S. at a Boston Celtics game, and the Princess of Wales elevated the entire arena with her signature sophisticated style. Sitting on the sidelines, Kate paired a blue tweed vintage Chanel blazer — which she first wore to celebrate the 10th anniversary of sports charity Coach Core in London this past October — with skinny black trousers and sky-high stilettos. She accessorized with her sapphire engagement ring, a gold chain necklace, and a bouncy blowout.

Getty

Prince William coordinated with his wife in an all-blue outfit, layering a chambray button-down that was tucked into a pair of navy blue pants underneath a matching sport coat. A silver watch and brown suede boots finished off his look.

At the game (which the Celtics won), Kate and Will were seated next to former basketball pro and Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics legend Thomas "Satch" Sanders, and the team's owners and their wives. The royal couple enthusiastically cheered, shared a few laughs, and, at one point, were even featured on the Jumbotron.



This morning, the Cambridges, who are currently in the U.S. for the Earthshot Prize Awards, documented their appearance at the basketball game with a video highlight reel on Instagram, which they cleverly captioned: "Baskets in Boston."