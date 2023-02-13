Kate Middleton Just Wore a Pair of $150 Sneakers From Meghan Markle’s Go-To Brand

When it comes to Kate Middleton’s fashion choices, the Princess of Wales is all about keeping her footwear comfortable. She’s worn Superga sneakers countless times, including in the royal family’s most recent Christmas card, and she’s also a fan of the durable Blundstone Chelsea boots. Most recently, Middleton stepped out in a pair of Veja sneakers, and you can get her exact style for $150 at Amazon.

Middleton isn’t the only royal style icon to wear the sneakers; Meghan Markle is also a fan of Veja’s sleek and comfortable shoes. During a visit to Landau Forte College this past week, the Princess of Wales wore the Veja Esplar Sneakers in a white and gold colorway. Unsurprisingly, her exact pair of low-top, leather sneakers is limited in available sizes, but you can get an all-white version for the same price. Plus, we found a few other sneaker options from the brand worth checking out.

A slightly chunkier version of Middleton’s shoes, the Esplar Logo Sneakers have a thick rubber sole, leather upper, and suede logo details on the sides and the back. A shopper confirmed they’re “so comfy and broke in after the first wear,” adding that the shoes “go with everything” in their wardrobe. Style the sneakers casually with jeans and a simple tee, or dress them up with a flowy midi dress and a denim jacket.

For a statement sneaker moment, go with the V-10 multicolor style. The vintage-inspired sneakers have a rubber sole with leather and suede details up top, along with a lace-up closure and vent holes at the toes. One reviewer called them “so chic and comfortable,” since “they are perfect with any outfit.” If you ask me, they’d look especially cute as an accent piece with an all-neutral outfit.

But if neutral shoes are more your thing, we’d recommend the Campo Sneakers, which come in a gray and white suede colorway. You can wear them through the rest of winter with tall white socks and jeans, and continue to style them into the spring and summer with ankle-length socks and flowy dresses. And thanks to the sneakers’ subdued color combo, they’ll go with virtually any look in your closet.

Offering a sportier look, the Condor 2 Sneakers “fit perfectly” and “look good with many outfits,” according to a shopper. They have a breathable mesh upper, cushioned inserts for heel support, rubber soles, and textured, anti-slip bottoms. You can wear these sneakers with an athleisure set for a workout or leisurely stroll, and then keep them on with straight-leg jeans and a tee to get brunch or run errands.

Whether you channel Kate Middleton with the Veja Esplar Sneakers or try out one of the brand’s other styles, you won’t regret adding the comfortable shoes to your wardrobe.