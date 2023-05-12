Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore These Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Jennifer Garner Also Wears on Repeat

Sneakers aren’t hard to come by — walk into any shoe store and you’ll be met with a selection spanning multiple rows and dozens of brands. As someone who finds endless options daunting (even asking me to choose between two restaurants sends me into a tizzy) the idea of finding one perfect shoe in a sea of hundreds can feel somewhat impossible. So rather than closing my eyes and pointing, I’m always on the lookout to see what shoppers and celebrities are wearing, and there’s one brand in particular that stars like Jennifer Garner and Kate Middleton keep wearing on repeat.

Shop Celebrity-Loved Veja Sneakers

When arriving at Windsor for the “Big Lunch” after the King’s coronation, Middleton re-wore her $150 pair of Vejas Esplar Low-Top Sneakers in white gold. She stepped out in the same pair just a few months ago and was even seen rocking them with a casual pair of jeans in 2021. Middleton’s exact Veja sneakers are designed out of a soft leather and feature muted gold details along the side and heel of the shoe, a subtle nod to one of the year’s top trends. So while I would assume the Duchess and I don’t have a ton in common, we can agree that outfit-repeating is in.

Unfortunately, the Veja Esplar sneakers are so popular, they’re hard to find; but you can grab Middleton’s exact pair in stock in most sizes at Neiman Marcus (for now).

Shop now: $150; neimanmarcus.com

Middleton isn’t the only celebrity to frequently don the French footwear brand; it has a long-list of A-listers wearers including Reese Witherspoon, Meghan Markle, and Emily Ratajkowski. If there were to be a sneaker brand of the stars, it’s this. And while Middleton often opts for the Esplar style, Anne Hathaway has been seen wearing its classic V-10 style; you can find her exact colorway at Free People for $165.

Shop now: $165; freepeople.com

The Veja V-10 style is also available in two summer-ready shades at Madewell: muted yellow and baby blue. The low-top sneakers boast nearly 100 five-star ratings from shoppers who describe them as “gorgeous,” “comfortable,” and “high-quality.” One customer who was in need of an everyday shoe for “walking around the city” wrote that the sneakers were “everything [they] were looking for.” Another person even called them more comfortable than their Hokas, writing that Vejas “have the perfect amount of arch support and cushion without letting your feet sink too much.”

Shop now: $195; madewell.com

Shop now: $195; madewell.com

Garner’s go-to Veja pair is available at Nordstrom in a soft cream, a subtle switch-up from your classic white sneaker. The SDU sneakers are a more athletic-forward style than the classic leather pairs that have made the brand so popular, featuring a breathable mesh exterior and cushioned footbed. And thanks to that lightweight airiness, shoppers have deemed them “the perfect spring and summer sneakers.”

Shop now: $155; nordstrom.com

