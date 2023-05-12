Celebrity Kate Middleton Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore These Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Jennifer Garner Also Wears on Repeat Meghan Markle is a Veja fan, too. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 12, 2023 @ 02:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Sneakers aren’t hard to come by — walk into any shoe store and you’ll be met with a selection spanning multiple rows and dozens of brands. As someone who finds endless options daunting (even asking me to choose between two restaurants sends me into a tizzy) the idea of finding one perfect shoe in a sea of hundreds can feel somewhat impossible. So rather than closing my eyes and pointing, I’m always on the lookout to see what shoppers and celebrities are wearing, and there’s one brand in particular that stars like Jennifer Garner and Kate Middleton keep wearing on repeat. Shop Celebrity-Loved Veja Sneakers Esplar Bicolor Leather Low-Top Sneakers, $150; neimanmarcus.com SDU Mesh Sneaker in Juta Ice, $155; nordstrom.com V-10 Sneakers in Nautico Pekin, $165; freepeople.com Rio Branco Sneaker in Lunar Matcha, $170; nordstrom.com Campo Sneakers in Leather Extra White Matcha, $175; madewell.com V-10 Sneakers in Colorblock White Sun Peach, $195; madewell.com V-10 Sneakers in Colorblock White Steel Nautico, $195; madewell.com V-15 High-Top Sneakers in Multico-Peach, $195; madewell.com Minotaur Sneakers in Dune Pierre, $205; freepeople.com Venturi Alveo Mesh Sneaker in Gravel White, $205; nordstrom.com When arriving at Windsor for the “Big Lunch” after the King’s coronation, Middleton re-wore her $150 pair of Vejas Esplar Low-Top Sneakers in white gold. She stepped out in the same pair just a few months ago and was even seen rocking them with a casual pair of jeans in 2021. Middleton’s exact Veja sneakers are designed out of a soft leather and feature muted gold details along the side and heel of the shoe, a subtle nod to one of the year’s top trends. So while I would assume the Duchess and I don’t have a ton in common, we can agree that outfit-repeating is in. Unfortunately, the Veja Esplar sneakers are so popular, they’re hard to find; but you can grab Middleton’s exact pair in stock in most sizes at Neiman Marcus (for now). Neiman Marcus Shop now: $150; neimanmarcus.com Middleton isn’t the only celebrity to frequently don the French footwear brand; it has a long-list of A-listers wearers including Reese Witherspoon, Meghan Markle, and Emily Ratajkowski. If there were to be a sneaker brand of the stars, it’s this. And while Middleton often opts for the Esplar style, Anne Hathaway has been seen wearing its classic V-10 style; you can find her exact colorway at Free People for $165. Free People Shop now: $165; freepeople.com The Veja V-10 style is also available in two summer-ready shades at Madewell: muted yellow and baby blue. The low-top sneakers boast nearly 100 five-star ratings from shoppers who describe them as “gorgeous,” “comfortable,” and “high-quality.” One customer who was in need of an everyday shoe for “walking around the city” wrote that the sneakers were “everything [they] were looking for.” Another person even called them more comfortable than their Hokas, writing that Vejas “have the perfect amount of arch support and cushion without letting your feet sink too much.” Madewell Shop now: $195; madewell.com Madewell Shop now: $195; madewell.com Garner’s go-to Veja pair is available at Nordstrom in a soft cream, a subtle switch-up from your classic white sneaker. The SDU sneakers are a more athletic-forward style than the classic leather pairs that have made the brand so popular, featuring a breathable mesh exterior and cushioned footbed. And thanks to that lightweight airiness, shoppers have deemed them “the perfect spring and summer sneakers.” Nordstrom Shop now: $155; nordstrom.com Shop more styles from the celebrity-favorite sneaker that Kate Middleton has made a wardrobe staple at Nordstrom, Madewell, and Free People. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Say They Skip Foundation Thanks to This On-Sale Primer That “Blurs Imperfections” Eva Longoria Just Wore an Airy 3-Piece Set That Ushered in the Return of This Classic Summer Fabric Meghan Markle's Go-To Comfy Shoe Brand Just Launched Its First Sandal, and It's Already Selling Out