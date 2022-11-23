Kate Middleton Looked Regal in Her First Tiara as the Princess of Wales

Her first tiara in three years.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 @ 07:00AM
Kate Middleton Tiara White Dress Buckingham Palace Banquet
Photo:

Getty Images

They say heavy is the head that wears the crown, but Kate Middleton pulls off a tiara like it's nothing. On Tuesday night, the newly anointed Princess of Wales attended a special banquet at Buckingham Palace, which marked her first tiara moment in nearly three years.

Middleton, along with her husband Prince William, attended an event for the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, who touched down in the U.K. earlier in the day. The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a striking white, A-line Jenny Packham gown with a built-in, bedazzled cape. But it was the piece that sat atop her head that garnered the most attention. She wore the Lover's Knot tiara, an intricately designed, diamond-encrusted crown affixed with teardrop pearls, which initially belonged to Queen Mary.

She also accessorized with a pair of Princess Diana's pearl drop earrings and a bracelet that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. Middleton finished off the look with a few traditional royal pieces, including the Royal Family order and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash, according to People.

The tiara dates back quite a while; it was commissioned by Queen Mary in the early 1900s, according to The Court Jeweller. But the original inspiration is even older: Mary had it made as a replica of a tiara that belonged to her grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse (who also held the title of Duchess of Cambridge).

Middleton has sported the piece before, which was also a favorite of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. The new Princess of Wales honored her predecessor earlier in the day, as well, by wearing Diana's pearl earrings (gifted to her before her 1981 wedding to King Charles III) and Feather Brooch, an engagement gift from Queen Elizabeth II.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Purple Set Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade South Africa
Kate Middleton Paired Her Monochromatic Outfit With a Tribute to Princess Diana
Meghan Markle Doria Ragland Royal wedding
Meghan Markle Revealed the Cute Childhood Nickname Her Mom Still Calls Her Today
Gabrielle Union Hair Braids Strange World Premiere London
Gabrielle Union Paired the Most Regal Crown of Braids With a Sequined Dress
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth II Almost Forgot One Key Piece of Her Wedding Look Before Walking Down the Aisle
Meghan Markle Teal Dress 2018 Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue in Nadi, Fiji
Meghan Markle Went Out of Her Way to Look For Baby Formula For Someone in Need
Christina Applegate Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Christina Applegate Went Barefoot For Her First Public Appearance Since M.S. Diagnosis
Kate Middleton Prince William All Black 2022 Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth II by Wearing Her Famed Pearls Two Months After Her Death
Gossip Girl HBO Max Season 2
The New 'Gossip Girl' Trailer Heralds the Return of Georgina Sparks
Kate Middleton Green Monochromatic Colham Manor Children's Centre
Kate Middleton Wore the Fall Version of Her Monochromatic Outfit Formula
Meghan Markle White Hat Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee 2022
Meghan Markle Is Getting Real About the "B Word"
Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth Funeral
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put an Autumnal Twist on Monochromatic Dressing
Kate middleton poppy pin
Kate Middleton Accessorized Her Go-To Outfit Formula With a Very Special Pin
Kate Middleton Prince William and kids
Prince William and Kate Middleton Hope to "Break the Cycle" of the Heir and Spare With Their Children
Kate Middleton Prince William Queen Camilla "No Time to Die" Premiere
Queen Camilla Was Reportedly "Behind" Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2007 Breakup
Kate Middleton Missoma Earrings
Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing These $115 Earrings That Look at Least Triple Their Price