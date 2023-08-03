Hear Kate Middleton’s Viral Throwback ‘My Fair Lady’ Performance

Kate Middleton is a princess of many talents — between her rugby skills and quite literally getting down and dirty for her patronages to being an understanding and patient mother and having a keen eye for fashion. Plus, you can't forget those times when Kate tickled the ivories, showing off her musical abilities.

But now, a throwback video from 1993 that is currently circulating shows off Kate's vocal prowess in a school performance of My Fair Lady. In the footage (you can click to see the video shared by fan account Catherine Princess of Wales), Middleton is passionately crooning the song “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” as leading lady Eliza Doolittle.

“Lots of chocolate for me to eat, lots of coal makin' lots of heat. Warm face, warm hands, warm feet, oh, wouldn't it be loverly,” she sings. In the clip, her hair is pulled into an updo and she wears a turtleneck and a floral shawl.

This isn't the first time the clip has made its rounds on the internet, but thanks to TikTok, a whole new generation is witnessing the princess's talents. Although Kate's pipes may come as a surprise to some, it's no secret that the royal has an innate love for music.

As mentioned before, she's played the piano during multiple public appearances and her former instructor Daniel Nicholls has spoken about teaching the soon-to-be-royal when she was younger.

"She was absolutely lovely, a really delightful person to teach the piano," he said. "I don't think anyone would say she was going to be a concert pianist, but she was good at it, she always did everything she was told."

Most recently, Middleton performed at 2023 Eurovision in a striking one-shoulder blue gown. In 2021, Middleton joined Tom Walker on stage at Westminster Abbey to play "For Those Who Can't Be Here" at the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas show.