Hear Kate Middleton’s Viral Throwback ‘My Fair Lady’ Performance

Wouldn’t it be loverly to hear a princess sing?

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 @ 01:30PM
Kate Middleton Green Dress 2023 Wimbeldon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Photo:

Getty Images

Kate Middleton is a princess of many talents — between her rugby skills and quite literally getting down and dirty for her patronages to being an understanding and patient mother and having a keen eye for fashion. Plus, you can't forget those times when Kate tickled the ivories, showing off her musical abilities.

But now, a throwback video from 1993 that is currently circulating shows off Kate's vocal prowess in a school performance of My Fair Lady. In the footage (you can click to see the video shared by fan account Catherine Princess of Wales), Middleton is passionately crooning the song “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” as leading lady Eliza Doolittle.

“Lots of chocolate for me to eat, lots of coal makin' lots of heat. Warm face, warm hands, warm feet, oh, wouldn't it be loverly,” she sings. In the clip, her hair is pulled into an updo and she wears a turtleneck and a floral shawl.

This isn't the first time the clip has made its rounds on the internet, but thanks to TikTok, a whole new generation is witnessing the princess's talents. Although Kate's pipes may come as a surprise to some, it's no secret that the royal has an innate love for music.

Kate Middleton Playing the Piano in Red Coat Dress at Westminster Abbey 2021

Getty Images

As mentioned before, she's played the piano during multiple public appearances and her former instructor Daniel Nicholls has spoken about teaching the soon-to-be-royal when she was younger.

"She was absolutely lovely, a really delightful person to teach the piano," he said. "I don't think anyone would say she was going to be a concert pianist, but she was good at it, she always did everything she was told."

Most recently, Middleton performed at 2023 Eurovision in a striking one-shoulder blue gown. In 2021, Middleton joined Tom Walker on stage at Westminster Abbey to play "For Those Who Can't Be Here" at the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas show.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Holiday Dress of Our Dreams
MasterClass Review
I Tried MasterClass for 6 Months and Now I'm Calling It the Best Gift Idea
Kate Middleton
36 Times We Wanted to Be Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Striped Linen Blazer Was Made for Summer
Kate Hudson
Shiny, Happy Kate Hudson
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup
Prince William Reportedly Loves How "Normal" Kate Middleton Is
Kate Middletonâs Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now â but Not for Long
Kate Middleton’s Comfy Summer Sneakers are Secretly Discounted Right Now — but Not for Long
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
Princess Charlotte Braves the Cold (and the World) in Colored Tights
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Gave a Surprise Piano Performance in a Sheer One-Shoulder Gown at Eurovision
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine and Duchess of Cambridge ride in a carriage during Trooping The Colour
Kate Middleton Just Earned a Major Accolade for Her Photography
George and Amal Clooney Wedding - Gallery
100 Memorable Celebrity Wedding Moments
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attending Prince of Jordan's Royal Wedding
Kate Middleton Attended a Royal Wedding in the Dreamiest Pink Dress
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William Still Have Coronation Duties to Attend To
Kate Middleton Visits The Anna Freud Charity
Kate Middleton's Kelly Green Shirtdress Was Sending a Special Message
Grammy's Most Far-Out Fashion Moments
February 1-7
kate middleton during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville
Kate Middleton Hard-Launched a New Hobby in a Full Beekeeper's Suit