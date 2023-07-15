Kate Middleton Upped the Ante on Her Wimbledon Style With a Tennis Ball Green Dress

Kate Middleton's style is always a grand slam at Wimbledon (see: her sunny yellow Roksanda dress and minty green Balmain blazer). But today, at the 2023 Women's Final, she upped the ante even further by matching the tennis balls flying across the court in a fluorescent green dress.



While taking her seat in the Royal Box to watch Markéta Vondroušová face off against Ons Jabeur, the Princess of Wales surprised spectators with her Self-Portrait midi dress, which consisted of a short-sleeve collared boucle top that was belted and a pleated chiffon skirt. She accessorized with pearl-clustered earrings, her sapphire engagement ring, nude pointed-toe heels that expertly matched her handbag, and a dark green and purple bow (signifying her patron status of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club) pinned to her dress.



Getty

Switching up her signature bouncy blowout ever-so-slightly, Kate styled her chestnut brown hair in soft waves that were partially pulled back into a half-up, half-down 'do. The rest of her glam, meanwhile, included a pink lip and a subtle smoky eye.



This technically marks the second green outfit Kate wore to Wimbledon this year. For day two of the championship, the duchess paired an '80s-inspired mint green double-breasted blazer with a pleated white midi skirt, and accessorized with matching optic white Gianvito Rossi heels and a top-handle bag. She finished off her look with pearl drop earrings, a gold cuff bracelet, and her green-and-purple patron pin.