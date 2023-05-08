Celebrity Kate Middleton Kate Middleton Just Wore Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend, and I Added a Similar $28 Style to My Cart By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 8, 2023 @ 02:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images As a fashion editor, people always ask me who my style inspiration is, and I never have an answer. I pull fashion creativity from a plethora of celebrities and designers, never attributing a single source. But this past week, I had an epiphany: I do have someone I consistently return to. Who is that individual, you ask? It’s none other than Kate Middleton. Middleton’s style is full of timeless pieces such as long-line dresses, spring-ready trench coats, and chic riding boots — all staples in my tiny, New York City closet. So when I saw the Princess of Wales step out in London wearing bright-white Romy Jimmy Choo heels, which look very close to this higher version, I was ecstatic, as I own a variation of these staple heels already. Shop Kate Middleton-Inspired White Heels Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Satin Pointy-Toe Pump, $750; jimmychoo.com Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pumps, $140; nordstrom.com Calvin Klein Iryna Heeled Sandal, $99; amazon.com Jeffrey Campbell Fluxx Sandal, $130; nordstrom.com Marc Fisher Meryl Pump, from $55 (Originally $99); amazon.com Badgley Mischka Cher Crystal-Embellished Pump, $235; nordstrom.com Lifestride Celebrate Block-Heel Strappy Sandal, $48 (Originally $80); amazon.com The Drop Avery Square-Toe Two-Strap Sandal, from $28 (Originally $50); amazon.com Bcbgeneration Harnoy Half d’Orsay Pointed-Toe Pump, $99; nordstrom.com All eyes are currently on the royal family, as King Charles’ coronation swept the world off their feet on Saturday. So the fact that Middleton opted for this major 2023 shoe trend speaks volumes. It makes sense, as her crisp, white shoes — similar to these Sam Edelamn Bianka Slingback Pumps — draw passerby’s eyes with their chic and lively style. Nordstrom Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com What makes these little white heels so iconic is that they pair with nearly everything. Make like Middleton by opting for a vibrant red coat or coordinating a pair alongside classic blue jeans. There are also so many ways to personalize this trend by reaching for a closed-toe option, like the princess, or securing an open-toed sandal, like me.The aforementioned sandal I own is from Lifestride, and I can’t get enough of the block heel, square toe, and various straps. The color (er, lack of) makes them a versatile staple I’ve been able to wear nearly everywhere. I’ve dressed them up to attend banquets and even paired them with jeans for a stroll throughout the city. But I’m most in love with how the white color reflects the sunlight, creating a dazzling effect with each step, thus making them a spring and summer must-have. Amazon Shop now: $48 (Originally $80); amazon.com If you’re eager to try your hand (or, foot?) at the optic white shoe trend, shop Middleton-inspired options above starting at $28. You’ll be emulating true royal fashion in no time and will undoubtedly be the talk of every spring and summer soiree from here on out. Amazon Shop now: $69 (Originally $99); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Are Blown Away by This Best-Selling, $5 Gel Top Coat That Leaves Nails “Hard and Strong” I’m a Beauty Editor Who’s Rarely Impressed by Mascaras, but This $16 Volumizing Formula Blew Me Away Helen Mirren’s White Sneakers Featured an Elevated, Playful Detail, and This $25 Amazon Pair Is Identical