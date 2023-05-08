Kate Middleton Just Wore Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend, and I Added a Similar $28 Style to My Cart

As a fashion editor, people always ask me who my style inspiration is, and I never have an answer. I pull fashion creativity from a plethora of celebrities and designers, never attributing a single source. But this past week, I had an epiphany: I do have someone I consistently return to. Who is that individual, you ask? It’s none other than Kate Middleton.

Middleton’s style is full of timeless pieces such as long-line dresses, spring-ready trench coats, and chic riding boots — all staples in my tiny, New York City closet. So when I saw the Princess of Wales step out in London wearing bright-white Romy Jimmy Choo heels, which look very close to this higher version, I was ecstatic, as I own a variation of these staple heels already.

Shop Kate Middleton-Inspired White Heels



All eyes are currently on the royal family, as King Charles’ coronation swept the world off their feet on Saturday. So the fact that Middleton opted for this major 2023 shoe trend speaks volumes. It makes sense, as her crisp, white shoes — similar to these Sam Edelamn Bianka Slingback Pumps — draw passerby’s eyes with their chic and lively style.



Nordstrom

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com



What makes these little white heels so iconic is that they pair with nearly everything. Make like Middleton by opting for a vibrant red coat or coordinating a pair alongside classic blue jeans. There are also so many ways to personalize this trend by reaching for a closed-toe option, like the princess, or securing an open-toed sandal, like me.



The aforementioned sandal I own is from Lifestride, and I can’t get enough of the block heel, square toe, and various straps. The color (er, lack of) makes them a versatile staple I’ve been able to wear nearly everywhere. I’ve dressed them up to attend banquets and even paired them with jeans for a stroll throughout the city. But I’m most in love with how the white color reflects the sunlight, creating a dazzling effect with each step, thus making them a spring and summer must-have.



Amazon

Shop now: $48 (Originally $80); amazon.com



If you’re eager to try your hand (or, foot?) at the optic white shoe trend, shop Middleton-inspired options above starting at $28. You’ll be emulating true royal fashion in no time and will undoubtedly be the talk of every spring and summer soiree from here on out.



Amazon

Shop now: $69 (Originally $99); amazon.com