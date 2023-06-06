Kate Middleton Made Her Go-To Outfit Formula Work For Summer With a Blue-and-White Houndstooth Blazer

And it's from Zara.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on June 6, 2023
Kate Middleton June 6 Windsor Family Hub
Photo:

Getty Images

Kate Middleton is a firm believer in the old adage that if it ain't broke, don't fix it — especially when it comes to her fashion. Case in point? Just look at the princess's set of fail-proof outfit formulas that guarantee a win every time she steps out of the palace to be photographed (just don't crop out Prince William).

Well, the former duchess continued the trend on Tuesday by visiting with families at the Windsor Family Hub in a summery take on one of her go-to outfit combos. For the occasion, Middleton wore a light blue-and-white houndstooth blazer from Zara layered over a white scoop-neck tank top and paired with navy cigarette pants and matching suede pointy-toe flats. She accessorized with silver pendant earrings and a matching necklace, and her brown hair was styled in a side part and loose waves. Her natural glam included dark eyeliner and peach lips.

Kate Middleton June 6 Windsor Family Hub

Getty Images

During her visit, Kate mingled with families receiving services from the early years sector at the Hub, which is run by Achieving for Children, a nonprofit organization that offers resources to families and children in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. At one point, Middleton spoke to and played with several of the youngins, as well as met with the foundation's staff.

Early childhood has long been a cause close to Kate's heart. Earlier this year, Middleton launched a new early years campaign called Shaping Us, with the help of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

