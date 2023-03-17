Kate Middleton Celebrated St. Patrick's Day in a Teal Coat Dress With a Tulle Fascinator

After being named the Colonel of the Irish Guards, Kate Middleton is getting in the spirit for St. Patrick's Day — down to her outfit. On Friday, Middleton and her husband Prince William (who used to hold the position) attended a St. Patrick's Day parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England.

For the occasion, Middleton called on her go-to outfit formula but with a festive twist. The Princess of Wales wore a teal Catherine Walker & Co coat dress with a high neck, buttons, and a mock-belted midsection. Matching pointy-toed suede pumps and a coordinating fascinator with tulle ruffles created the monochromatic effect. Middleton added emerald earrings and a shamrock brooch, which belongs to the Irish Guards but is lent to the royal women tied to the regiment, according to The Court Jeweller. Middleton's sleek hair was worn straight and pushed behind her ears.

Getty Images

Once William became the Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Middleton took over the Irish regiment as honorary colonel, as appointed by King Charles. Prince William gave a speech to officially pass the baton to his wife. "Whilst I am extremely happy to be here celebrating St. Patrick's Day with you once again, I'm incredibly sad to be giving this speech, as it really does mean my time as your Colonel has come to an end. It has been one of the great honors of my life to hold that title; I'm proud of everything it stands for – just as I'm immensely proud of every single one of you."

He bid the crowd farewell — but not without a Guinness joke, of course. "On this, my 13th and final St. Patrick's Day as Colonel, not only am I saddened that I'll likely fail once again to finish a pint of Guinness … but I am also sad that I won't in future see more of you, the families, whose unwavering support enables these outstanding men and women to do what they do."

Kate then took the mic to greet the people in her new role for the first time. "I really couldn't be prouder to stand in front of you here today," she said. "It really is a true honor to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly."

"I look forward to spending more time with you and your families, seeing your commitment to duty and service in all you do. Before I close, however, I want to thank Colonel William. He has always talked about his fierce pride for this Regiment. I know he will continue to support us all in the work we do," she added. "Finally, I would like to wish you all, a very happy St. Patrick's Day."

