Kate Middleton Celebrated St. Patrick's Day in a Teal Coat Dress With a Tulle Fascinator

Her signature outfit formula but make it Irish.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 @ 10:23AM
Kate Middleton Prince William 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks
Photo:

Getty Images

After being named the Colonel of the Irish Guards, Kate Middleton is getting in the spirit for St. Patrick's Day — down to her outfit. On Friday, Middleton and her husband Prince William (who used to hold the position) attended a St. Patrick's Day parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England.

For the occasion, Middleton called on her go-to outfit formula but with a festive twist. The Princess of Wales wore a teal Catherine Walker & Co coat dress with a high neck, buttons, and a mock-belted midsection. Matching pointy-toed suede pumps and a coordinating fascinator with tulle ruffles created the monochromatic effect. Middleton added emerald earrings and a shamrock brooch, which belongs to the Irish Guards but is lent to the royal women tied to the regiment, according to The Court Jeweller. Middleton's sleek hair was worn straight and pushed behind her ears.

Kate Middleton Prince William 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks

Getty Images

Once William became the Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Middleton took over the Irish regiment as honorary colonel, as appointed by King Charles. Prince William gave a speech to officially pass the baton to his wife. "Whilst I am extremely happy to be here celebrating St. Patrick's Day with you once again, I'm incredibly sad to be giving this speech, as it really does mean my time as your Colonel has come to an end. It has been one of the great honors of my life to hold that title; I'm proud of everything it stands for – just as I'm immensely proud of every single one of you."

He bid the crowd farewell — but not without a Guinness joke, of course. "On this, my 13th and final St. Patrick's Day as Colonel, not only am I saddened that I'll likely fail once again to finish a pint of Guinness … but I am also sad that I won't in future see more of you, the families, whose unwavering support enables these outstanding men and women to do what they do."

Kate then took the mic to greet the people in her new role for the first time. "I really couldn't be prouder to stand in front of you here today," she said. "It really is a true honor to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly."

"I look forward to spending more time with you and your families, seeing your commitment to duty and service in all you do. Before I close, however, I want to thank Colonel William. He has always talked about his fierce pride for this Regiment. I know he will continue to support us all in the work we do," she added. "Finally, I would like to wish you all, a very happy St. Patrick's Day."

Related Articles
St. Patty's Day Amazon weekend deals
The 50 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend for Up to 85% Off
Demi Lovato at Boss
Demi Lovato Wore a Sheer White Trench Coat Over a Matching Bralette and Skirt Set
Prince William
Prince William Says Princess Diana Would Be "Disappointed" by the Ongoing Homelessness Crisis
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Is Bringing Back This Polarizing Trend I’m Now Convinced to Try Again
Kate Middleton Commonwealth Games 2023 Ceremony
Kate Middleton Looked Ready For Spring in Floral Peplum Skirt Suit
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's Pre-Oscars Party Outfit Was Basically Just Sheer Lingerie
Kate Hudson Silver Dress 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Kate Hudson Took an Ice Bath in a Swimsuit With the Deepest V-Neckline
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Headscarf That Matched the Outfit She Wore to Pakistan in 2019
kate middleton camo coat irish guards visit
Kate Middleton Bundled Up in the Biggest Camouflage Coat and Cozy Snow Boots to Visit the Irish Guards
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing Underneath and This Ultra-Sexy Accessory Trend
Jennifer Lopez pink intimissimi set
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Lacy, Barbiecore-Approved Bra With Nothing But a Silky Pink Robe
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Kate middleton houndstooth skirt
Kate Middleton Spiced Up Her Signature Outfit Formula With a High-Waisted Houndstooth Skirt
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Red Houndstooth Coat Is an Ode to One of Princess Diana's Most Daring Looks
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the 3-Piece Outfit Formula I Always Go Back to
Kate Middleton Flipping Pancakes
Kate Middleton’s Pancake Disaster Was So Relatable