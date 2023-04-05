Kate Middleton Wore the Easiest Spring Outfit to the Grocery Store

Tweed blazer? Check. Skinny jeans? Check.

Published on April 5, 2023 @ 11:58AM
Kate Middleton just found the easiest, most fool-proof solution for weekday dressing in the springtime. Like most people, Kate saved her best street-style outfit for her grocery run (the royals really are just like us). During her recent daytime outing, the Princess of Wales wore the simplest (and easy-to-copy) spring outfit that was equal parts effortless and elegant.

Walking the frozen food aisle at her local supermarket, Kate wore the ultimate grocery-store uniform: a white tweed blazer (of course!) with gold buttons layered over a cream cashmere crewneck sweater and paired with skinny jeans. Other accessories included dainty gold earrings and her sapphire and diamond engagement ring. 

For the grocery store trip, the princess opted for her go-to signature glam: a bouncy blow-out, subtle smoky eye shadow, and a glossy pink lip.

Last week, the Princess of Wales posted to their Instagram page a clip chatting with Iceland Foods’s Richard Walker about their ShapingUs campaign with The Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood. In the clip, they discussed how businesses could help people excel in their careers, especially in the early stages of a child’s life, by setting the foundations of transferable skills.

Kate Middleton

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“You hear time and time again that these soft skills, you know, the creativity, the collaboration, the critical thinking, the flexibility, the resilience,” she said. “You know, these are things that you'd hear that businesses are looking for, and it's really interesting seeing how, actually, so often, the foundations for those skills are built in the earliest years of our lives.”

