Kate Middleton Gave Sporty Spice While Playing Rugby in Fitted Joggers and the Comfiest Sneakers

Kate Middleton may be known for her extensive collection of midi dresses, pantsuits, and of course, the occasional tiara, but the Princess of Wales just proved once and for all that she very much has the range by hitting the rugby pitch looking like a modern-day version of Sporty Spice.

On Wednesday, Middleton skipped her typical style M.O. of business casual in favor of a baby blue England rugby jersey (complete with the organization’s red rose logo) paired with fitted navy blue joggers and plain white sneakers. The princess pulled her hair up and out of her face by tying it in a high ponytail while participating in drills, and she kept her accessories to a minimum by adding nothing but itty-bitty gold hoop earrings. Her glam was kept simple and bright, comprised of a rosy complexion and a pink lip, and she couldn’t stop beaming as she interacted with players on the field.

getty images

After enjoying some fun on the pitch, Kate also took the time to talk to players about their childhood as a part of her Shaping Us initiative and her position as the patron of the Rugby Football Union. While the princess has spent a great deal of time talking with mothers since first launching her campaign back in January, People notes that this outing was all about hearing specifically from men.

Middleton’s appearance also comes hot on the heels of yet another Shaping Us campaign outing that took place just a day prior. On Tuesday, the former duchess visited families at the Windsor Family Hub in a summer-ready blue-and-white houndstooth blazer, which she paired with a plain white top, navy trousers, and black flats.