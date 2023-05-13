Kate Middleton Single-Handedly Made This Unexpected Accessory the Next ‘It’ Item of Summer 2023

There are lots of memorable moments people are still talking about from King Charles III’s coronation last weekend. Katy Perry turned into an unlikely meme and Prince Louis’ gave an unconventional wave (how sweet!), but as a fashion editor, it’s no secret that the facet that’s on my mind is Kate Middleton’s sparkly headpiece, which coordinated with Princess Charlotte’s. Cue the collective awws.

The fact the Princess of Wales skipped a traditional tiara in lieu of a crystal-embellished headpiece from Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen is already noteworthy in and of itself — and marks an entry into a new, modern era. The design also honored the late Queen Elizabeth, as People notes, with the silver-and-crystal-leaf headpiece likely drawing inspiration from the designs worn by the maids at her coronation.

Middleton’s headpiece still shined and sparkled like a traditional tiara would, but it certainly felt more low-key, and TBH, accessible to the everyday shopper, which is why we’re deeming this unexpected accessory the next ‘it’ item for summer 2023. Mark our words — it’s going to be a sparkly summer for everyone.

Sparkly headbands, like the princess’, are an obvious addition for any summer bride. When paired with a silky, long dress, flowy, wavy hair, and subtle sparkle from the crystal-embellished headwear, you have the makings of an ethereal — and easy — bridal look that’s worthy of a front-page spread in The New York Times. But what makes this accessory all the more dazzling (literally), is that it can easily be incorporated into your day-to-day looks, too — even when you’re nowhere near saying your ‘I do’s.’

Nordstrom

Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $158; nordstrom.com

A sparkly headband is the easy solution to any bad (or frankly boring) hair days. When you simply don’t know what to do with your tresses — which honestly is me most days come summer’s heat and humidity — a piece like this can really come in handy in dressing up your hair, not to mention outfit. Wear it for a daytime brunch, juxtaposing a casual jean look with an elevated headpiece à la Middleton or the numerous summer weddings you have coming up (as the guest, not the bride).

Since the Middleton effect is showing zero signs of slowing down, it’s safe to say this particular coronation sighting caused a major spike in the interest of crystal headpieces, which is why we’re crowning it (pun intended) the most unexpected summer 2023 accessory yet. Once you try it, though, you’re going to put all your other headbands aside — trust.

Shop dazzling, crystal-embellished accessories inspired by the Princess of Wales’ coronation outfit.

Lele Sadoughi

Shop now: $125; lelesadoughi.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Hill House Home

Shop now: $95; hillhousehome.com

Amazon

Shop now: $7; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $48; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $285; nordstrom.com

