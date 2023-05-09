Kate Middleton Wore a Sheer Cottagecore Dress to Host a Garden Party With Prince William

While it’s rare to see Kate Middleton stray from her typical style M.O. of vibrant blazers, sharp pantsuits, and mididresses galore (except during occasions like the coronation, of course), the Princess of Wales recently did just that when hosting a glamorous garden party in a stunning — and uncharacteristically sheer — pastel gown.

On Tuesday, both Middleton and Prince William welcomed thousands of visitors into the famed Buckingham Palace garden just days after appearing on the building’s balcony to celebrate the official crowning of King Charles III. For the occasion, Kate ushered in major spring vibes by donning a baby blue Elie Saab gown that featured a sheer bodice and sleeves, a pussy bow neckline, and a gem-embellished tulle overlay. A matching blue fascinator (complete with an oversized floral appliqué), silver heels, and topaz-and-diamond Kiki McDonough hoop earrings accessorized Kate’s dress, and she wore her brunette hair pulled into a sleek side bun to finish the look.

getty images

For his part, William sported a similarly surprising look, opting to wear a black tailcoat paired with a blue tie (to match his wife’s dress), gray trousers, and a black top hat.

Although William and Kate's three children were noticeably absent from the event following their scene-stealing appearances during coronation weekend, the pair’s outing came just a day after Kate unintentionally revealed the sweet nickname she calls Prince Louis while visiting the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough, England.

In a video captured by one of the event’s attendees, the Princess of Wales could be heard telling her five-year-old son to “pop that in the fire, Lou Bug,” so he could free up his hands for a delicious s’more. After doing what he was asked, Middleton then urged the little one to say “thank you” before giving him a loving pat on the head.