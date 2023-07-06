Celebrity Kate Middleton Kate Middleton's Easy Breezy Polo Dress Is the Perfect Summertime Outfit The princess is in her blue era. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2023 @ 12:01PM Pin Share Tweet Email Samir Hussein/WireImage. Just a day after wearing a bold blue coat dress for King Charles III's Scottish coronation ceremony, Kate Middleton wore a second blue look in just as many days (there was another one, with polka dots, during a surprise visit to a baking competition, too). Today, she attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Flemish Farm in Windsor wearing an airy printed blue dress that's a master class in keeping cool without eschewing all of her princess-approved fashion moves. The dress featured long sleeves and hit just above her ankles, two style choices that Kate keeps for most of her royal occasions (that don't involve show-stopping gowns, that is). Kate's dress looked light and breezy and the sleeves had a touch of volume to keep her comfortable in the bright sun. She added a pair of brown sunglasses to the look and carried a chain-strap bag in a matching blue shade. Simple hoops and a chunky bracelet finished the look, which is perfect for just about any occasion on her royal schedule as the temps climb. Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Kate Middleton Put a Polished Spin on the Y2K Statement Belt During Her Latest Royal Outing The Royal Charity Polo Day, which included an appearance in the third round from Kate's husband, William, has raised over $1.2 million for various charities. In the 12 years that the event has been taking place, it has raised $15 million for "well-deserving causes that The Prince and Princess are passionate about," their office said in a statement. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images According to People, this year's charities included Mental Health Innovations, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint, The Passage, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospices and Baby Basics, Little Village, and AberNecessities.