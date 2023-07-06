Kate Middleton's Easy Breezy Polo Dress Is the Perfect Summertime Outfit

Just a day after wearing a bold blue coat dress for King Charles III's Scottish coronation ceremony, Kate Middleton wore a second blue look in just as many days (there was another one, with polka dots, during a surprise visit to a baking competition, too). Today, she attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Flemish Farm in Windsor wearing an airy printed blue dress that's a master class in keeping cool without eschewing all of her princess-approved fashion moves. The dress featured long sleeves and hit just above her ankles, two style choices that Kate keeps for most of her royal occasions (that don't involve show-stopping gowns, that is).

Kate's dress looked light and breezy and the sleeves had a touch of volume to keep her comfortable in the bright sun. She added a pair of brown sunglasses to the look and carried a chain-strap bag in a matching blue shade. Simple hoops and a chunky bracelet finished the look, which is perfect for just about any occasion on her royal schedule as the temps climb.

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Royal Charity Polo Day, which included an appearance in the third round from Kate's husband, William, has raised over $1.2 million for various charities. In the 12 years that the event has been taking place, it has raised $15 million for "well-deserving causes that The Prince and Princess are passionate about," their office said in a statement.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

According to People, this year's charities included Mental Health Innovations, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint, The Passage, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospices and Baby Basics, Little Village, and AberNecessities.

