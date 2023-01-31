Kate Middleton Quietly Launched a New Instagram Page

While just about everything the royals do makes major headlines, Kate Middleton managed to do something on the down-low, but she's ready to share it now. People reports that the Duchess of Cambridge launched a new Instagram account for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, a cause that she established last year and is continuing to champion in 2023.

Middleton established the center as a part of her and Prince William's larger Royal Foundation in June 2021 as a way to bring focus to the first five years of life. Though the first post was back on Jan. 19, Kate recently posted a short video to introduce the foundation to followers.

"Our early childhood, the time from pregnancy to the age of five, fundamentally shapes the rest of our lives," she said in the video. "But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. Today, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, Shaping Us, to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them."

She continued, saying, "Because by focusing our collective time, energy, and resources on these most preventative years, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come."



The latest initiative from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is Kate's Shaping Us campaign, which kicked off on Monday. According to the Royal Foundation, its aim is to "increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first five years of a child's life" and bring scientific interest into "one of the most strategically important topics of our time."

