Celebrity Kate Middleton Kate Middleton Gave Royal Barbie in a Pastel Pink Midi Dress and Optic White Heels We'd buy it. Updated on June 28, 2023 @ 11:52AM With the highly-anticipated premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie now just weeks away, it seems truly no one is immune to the Barbiecore craze — not even Kate Middleton. On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales stepped out for a royal engagement at the Young V&A children's museum in London looking like she could make a cameo in the film as Senior Royal Barbie. During the outing, Middleton sported a pastel pink midi dress (one of her go-to silhouettes) that featured slightly puffed cap sleeves, buttons up the sternum, and a waist-cinching belt accessorized with optic white heels and simple glitzy drop earrings. She also seemed to channel Barbie in the glam department, borrowing the doll's simple no-makeup makeup look and wearing her hair down in voluminous waves with a side part. getty images Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Very Happy at Adelaide Cottage Thank You Very Much Not only did Middleton look the part of Barbie during the outing, but she also fulfilled one of Barbie's most vital duties: making children smile. While visiting the museum, the princess was shown a variety of exhibits by a group of children ranging from newborns to 14 year olds before taking time to chat with some of the children and their parents. getty images This isn't the only Barbie-approved persona that Kate has tackled as of late: Days prior, she embodied the vibe of Tennis Star Barbie when taking the court with champion Roger Federer ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament. For the occasion, the princess wore a white polo tank top, a matching tennis skirt, and white tennis shoes, and she pulled her hair up into the ultimate high ponytail to complete the look.