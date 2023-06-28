Kate Middleton Gave Royal Barbie in a Pastel Pink Midi Dress and Optic White Heels

With the highly-anticipated premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie now just weeks away, it seems truly no one is immune to the Barbiecore craze — not even Kate Middleton.

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales stepped out for a royal engagement at the Young V&A children’s museum in London looking like she could make a cameo in the film as Senior Royal Barbie. During the outing, Middleton sported a pastel pink midi dress (one of her go-to silhouettes) that featured slightly puffed cap sleeves, buttons up the sternum, and a waist-cinching belt accessorized with optic white heels and simple glitzy drop earrings. She also seemed to channel Barbie in the glam department, borrowing the doll’s simple no-makeup makeup look and wearing her hair down in voluminous waves with a side part.

Not only did Middleton look the part of Barbie during the outing, but she also fulfilled one of Barbie’s most vital duties: making children smile. While visiting the museum, the princess was shown a variety of exhibits by a group of children ranging from newborns to 14 year olds before taking time to chat with some of the children and their parents.

This isn’t the only Barbie-approved persona that Kate has tackled as of late: Days prior, she embodied the vibe of Tennis Star Barbie when taking the court with champion Roger Federer ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament. For the occasion, the princess wore a white polo tank top, a matching tennis skirt, and white tennis shoes, and she pulled her hair up into the ultimate high ponytail to complete the look.