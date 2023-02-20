Kate Middleton Revamped Her 2019 BAFTAs Gown With a Pair of Armpit-Skimming Opera Gloves and Zara Drop Earrings

While it’s long been proven that Kate Middleton isn’t afraid of re-wearing one of her many impeccable outfits (see: tailored pantsuits and warm winter jackets), her latest recycled look may have been her best one yet.

On Sunday night, Middleton and Prince William made their first BAFTAs red carpet appearance as the Prince and Princess of Wales — and their glamorous ensembles certainly matched their regal new titles. For her part, Kate used the high-profile outing to promote sustainability, revamping a white, one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown (that she originally wore to the same ceremony in 2019) with a sleek pair of full-length black velvet opera gloves, a knee-skimming bow detail, and gorgeous gold Zara (!) drop earrings.

The princess further accessorized with a simple black clutch and a pair of metallic gold heels, and she wore her brown hair down straight with a middle part. Her glam for the occasion appeared to be an elevated version of her usual everyday look, consisting of a rosy complexion, a slight smoky eye, and a simple pink lip.

Prince William expertly coordinated with his wife during the outing by sporting a black velvet suit jacket layered over a white button-up and complete with a black bowtie. He paired the sleek top with simple black dress pants and matching shoes.

Beyond just looking phenomenal, the couple also delivered a relatable (and incredibly rare) PDA moment on the carpet ahead of the event. In a video captured by Vogue, Middleton was spotted beaming at her husband as they walked the carpet before eventually giving him a playful pat on his butt.