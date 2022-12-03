Kate Middleton Wore a Rented Dress with Princess Diana's Emerald Choker to the Earthshot Awards

With her U.S. trip coming to a close, Kate Middleton went all out for her final appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards.



Last night, the Princess of Wales walked the green carpet in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown that went the extra mile in keeping with the initiative's sustainable ethos. Not only was her dress literally green, but it was also recycled, as Kate rented the Solace London gown from the the U.K. rental platform HURR. She paired the dress with sparkly stilettos that peeked out from a slit in the back, her sapphire engagement ring, and tousled waves.



Getty

Kate's most eye-catching accessory, however, was the diamond-and-emerald choker necklace she wore around her neck. The necklace previously belonged to Princess Diana and it hasn't been seen since she last wore it in 1993. The late royal famously debuted the necklace — which was originally gifted to Queen Mary by the Ladies of India in 1911 — as a headband in 1985 during her Australian tour with Prince Charles. According to royal biographer Kitty Kelley, Diana tried to fit the piece over her head (rather than clasping it around her neck) and it got stuck on her forehead. She ended up liking the look so much that she wore it out that way for the evening.



Getty

The Earthshot Prize Awards were created by Prince William in 2020 to combat environmental issues and climate change. The ceremony itself was a celebration of new ideas to solve the global crisis, and during the event, Will was hopeful they would reach their goal. "I believe that the Earthshot solutions you have seen this evening prove we can overcome our planet's greatest challenges. And by supporting and scaling them we can change our future," he said during his speech, adding: "The decisions we make now will affect generations to come. Which is why we must choose the path of hope, optimism, and urgency to repair our planet."