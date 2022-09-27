Kate Middleton Wore a Bright Red Version of Her Go-To Outfit Combination For a Visit to Wales

Kate Middleton and Prince William just made their first visit to their namesake country since adopting the new royal titles of Prince and Princess of Wales — and Kate’s vibrant take on one of her favorite outfit combinations very much matched the milestone moment.

On Tuesday, the pair stepped out ahead of a visit to Holyhead in Anglesey where they stopped to greet locals who gathered outside. While the princess’s outfit was perfectly suited to the chilly fall weather, she upped the vibrancy by sporting a bright red trench coat with gold buttons that contrasted against the otherwise dreary setting. Letting her outerwear take center stage, Middleton layered her coat over a plain black long-sleeve shirt and coordinating wide-leg trousers.

All-black accessories comprised of a belt, handbag, and heels — as well as a pair of gold drop earrings — completed Kate’s look, and she kept her glam simple while parting her blown out brown hair on the side. William looked equally as regal for the occasion, wearing a navy blue suit paired with a light blue undershirt and a tie.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s return to royal duties comes shortly following Queen Elizabeth’s passing, which caused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to interact with the pair for the first time in months. While the two couples seemed to get along during public appearances — and even gathered together for a private dinner — a source told People that the foursome found their hangouts “awkward.”

"It was awkward. Both couples found it hard," a source told the outlet. "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the queen."