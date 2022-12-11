Kate Middleton Just Wore the Holiday Dress of Our Dreams

Kate Middleton and her royal wardrobe are getting into the holiday spirit.



Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales made a festive appearance in a sparkly red dress for her upcoming second annual Christmas concert special, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, on Instagram. Wearing the holiday dress of our dreams, Kate paired the sequined midi-length gown with sheer sleeves and floral embellishments with matching red pumps and her signature glossy blowout.



Soft glam (pink lipstick, rosy cheeks) and her sapphire engagement ring, as well as a coordinating pair of earrings completed her cheerful look.

"Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year," Kate said in a promo clip for the special, which will air on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. on ITV1.

Kate hosted her first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in 2021 to pay tribute to the the work of the people across the U.K. who supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, she wore another red dress to the concert — this time, one by Catherine Walker with a large bow detail at the neckline — and showed off her hidden musical talent with a surprise performance. The royal joined singer Tom Walker on stage and played the piano for a rendition of his song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."