Kate Middleton Took Power Dressing to the Next Level in a Bold Red Pantsuit at the Coronation Concert

The Princess of Wales's coronation style streak carries on.

Published on May 7, 2023 @ 04:36PM
Kate Middleton Coronation Concert
Photo:

Getty

Kate Middleton has shown off her fashion range in a series of chic outfits while celebrating King Charles's coronation over the weekend. First, she kicked off the festivities in an ivory Alexander McQueen gown worn underneath a formal robe and mantel and topped off with a sparkly floral headpiece that the internet couldn't stop talking about, and the next day, she proved she can do casual style just as well, wearing an oversized powder blue blazer with a white tee, cropped pants, and metallic-accented Veja sneakers. 

This evening, she sartorially switched it up once again at the Coronation Concert, opting for a bold red power suit by Alexander McQueen in lieu of a dress. For the final event, the Princess of Wales teamed a crimson blazer that featured a deep V-neck, an asymmetric hemline, and a matching shell underneath with a coordinating pair of tailored pants. She accessorized with pearl jewelry by Van Clef and Arpels and wore her long dark hair in soft waves with a side part. 

Kate Middleton Coronation Concert

Getty

Her pantsuit was actually a royal rewear from earlier this year. Kate first debuted the daring two-piece set while attending an event hosted by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in London back in January.

Kate was joined by Prince William and the couple's two eldest children at the concert — Prince George, 9, and 8-year-old Princess Charlotte. Louis, meanwhile, seemingly stayed at home. 

So far, the concert has featured musical acts by Nicole Scherzinger, Sir Bryn Terfel, and the British pop group Take That, and is later being headlined by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Andrea Bocelli. 

