Kate Middleton Put an Autumnal Twist on Monochromatic Dressing

Published on November 5, 2022 @ 02:07PM
Kate Middleton
Photo:

Getty

Kate Middleton's turtleneck game has been super strong as of late. Just days after stepping out in a camel turtleneck dress, the Princess of Wales made an another appearance in a chin-grazing knit that was equal parts cozy and chic. 

Attending the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Wigan, Manchester on Saturday, Kate braved the rain while wearing her signature monochromatic outfit formula — which, this time, consisted of a burgundy turtleneck and pleated skirt layered underneath a red Alexander McQueen coat and coordinating suede heeled boots. Sticking to the all-red theme of her outfit, Kate accessorized with a crimson poppy pin on the lapel of her jacket in honor of the United Kingdom's upcoming Remembrance Day (November 11).  

Kate Middleton

Getty

Her sapphire engagement ring, pearl drop earrings, and a glossy blowout shielded by a big umbrella provided the finishing touches to her autumnal outfit.

Today's game marked Kate's first rugby match since becoming patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union this year. "I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organizations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish," Kate shared on Instagram back in February. "I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!"

Kate's new position previously belonged to Prince Harry, before he stepped back from his duties as a senior royal in 2020. 

