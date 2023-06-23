Celebrity Kate Middleton Kate Middleton's Fiery, Monochromatic Royal Ascot Ensemble Could Not Have Been Brighter Now that's how you make an entrance. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 23, 2023 @ 12:06PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: getty images Kate Middleton may tend to gravitate towards dreamy pastels in her day-to-day life, but (as any great princess knows) a royal occasion calls for a head-turning look to match — which is exactly why she arrived at this year’s Royal Ascot in head-to-toe red. After opting to sport muted color palettes during Royal Ascots of the past, the Princess of Wales decided to make a statement on Friday by arriving at her first day of races in a stunning scarlet Alexander McQueen mididress. Kate accessorized the ankle-length frock, which featured a V-neckline, puffed sleeves, and a waist-cinching belt, with all-red accessories comprised of a matching clutch, simple heels, and (of course) a bright red Philip Treacy fascinator. The former duchess wore her hair up in an intricate low bun during the outing, and she finished the look by adding a pair of gold drop earrings and swiping on a pink lip. getty images Kate Middleton Gave Sporty Spice While Playing Rugby in Fitted Joggers and the Comfiest Sneakers Although Middleton’s look was certainly notable, it wasn’t the only time that she’s taken a slight departure from her standard style M.O. as of late. Just last week, the princess surprised fans once again by wearing one of her go-to silhouettes in an unsuspecting pattern: green leopard print. During a visit to the Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton in the Midlands, Kate wore a long-sleeved silk Cefinn wrap dress in the colorful print accessorized with white heels, a matching white handbag, and dainty green drop earrings. The princess wore her brunette hair down in voluminous curls with a middle part for the occasion, and she completed her glam with a subtle contour and a glossy lip.