Kate Middleton's Fiery, Monochromatic Royal Ascot Ensemble Could Not Have Been Brighter

Kate Middleton may tend to gravitate towards dreamy pastels in her day-to-day life, but (as any great princess knows) a royal occasion calls for a head-turning look to match — which is exactly why she arrived at this year’s Royal Ascot in head-to-toe red.

After opting to sport muted color palettes during Royal Ascots of the past, the Princess of Wales decided to make a statement on Friday by arriving at her first day of races in a stunning scarlet Alexander McQueen mididress. Kate accessorized the ankle-length frock, which featured a V-neckline, puffed sleeves, and a waist-cinching belt, with all-red accessories comprised of a matching clutch, simple heels, and (of course) a bright red Philip Treacy fascinator. The former duchess wore her hair up in an intricate low bun during the outing, and she finished the look by adding a pair of gold drop earrings and swiping on a pink lip.

getty images

Although Middleton’s look was certainly notable, it wasn’t the only time that she’s taken a slight departure from her standard style M.O. as of late. Just last week, the princess surprised fans once again by wearing one of her go-to silhouettes in an unsuspecting pattern: green leopard print.

During a visit to the Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton in the Midlands, Kate wore a long-sleeved silk Cefinn wrap dress in the colorful print accessorized with white heels, a matching white handbag, and dainty green drop earrings. The princess wore her brunette hair down in voluminous curls with a middle part for the occasion, and she completed her glam with a subtle contour and a glossy lip.