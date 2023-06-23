Kate Middleton's Fiery, Monochromatic Royal Ascot Ensemble Could Not Have Been Brighter

Now that's how you make an entrance.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 @ 12:06PM
Kate middleton royal ascot
Photo:

getty images

Kate Middleton may tend to gravitate towards dreamy pastels in her day-to-day life, but (as any great princess knows) a royal occasion calls for a head-turning look to match — which is exactly why she arrived at this year’s Royal Ascot in head-to-toe red.

After opting to sport muted color palettes during Royal Ascots of the past, the Princess of Wales decided to make a statement on Friday by arriving at her first day of races in a stunning scarlet Alexander McQueen mididress. Kate accessorized the ankle-length frock, which featured a V-neckline, puffed sleeves, and a waist-cinching belt, with all-red accessories comprised of a matching clutch, simple heels, and (of course) a bright red Philip Treacy fascinator. The former duchess wore her hair up in an intricate low bun during the outing, and she finished the look by adding a pair of gold drop earrings and swiping on a pink lip.

Kate middleton 2023 royal ascot

getty images

Although Middleton’s look was certainly notable, it wasn’t the only time that she’s taken a slight departure from her standard style M.O. as of late. Just last week, the princess surprised fans once again by wearing one of her go-to silhouettes in an unsuspecting pattern: green leopard print.

During a visit to the Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton in the Midlands, Kate wore a long-sleeved silk Cefinn wrap dress in the colorful print accessorized with white heels, a matching white handbag, and dainty green drop earrings. The princess wore her brunette hair down in voluminous curls with a middle part for the occasion, and she completed her glam with a subtle contour and a glossy lip.

Related Articles
Amal Clooney Jumpsuit Madrid
Amal Clooney’s Latest Jumpsuit Included Tapered Trousers and a Pleated One-Shoulder Top
Priyanka chopra nick jonas valentino fashion show
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Just Shared Their Daughter Malti's First Royal Fashion Moment
Katie Holmes "Rare Objects" Screening
Katie Holmes Just Wore Ballet Flats to the Ballet
Princess Anne
Princess Anne Just Re-Wore a Dress From the '70s
Elle Fanning attends Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023
Elle Fanning's Latest Princess Gown Is Her Dreamiest One, Ever
Kylie Minogue New York City
Kylie Minogue's Pirate Boots and Caftan Combo Makes Our Hearts Go Padam Padam
Amal Clooney and George Clooney "Ticket To Paradise" premiere
Amal Clooney Ditched Her Trademark Soft Waves For Disco-Inspired Curls And We're Obsessed
BeyoncÃ© 2023 Grammys History Making Win
Beyoncé's Shimmery Fringe Jacket Had The Most Dramatic Shoulders
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore the Biggest Leather Jacket With the Tiniest Shorts
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis Wore Kate Middleton’s Easy-to-Style Summer 2023 Shoe Trend
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge introduces new workplace mental health initiatives at Unilever House
The Royal Family Splurged on Prince William’s Birthday Gift and All He Got Was a Bell Concert
Emily Ratajkowski Milan 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Just Went Topless in an All-Black Power Suit
Rihanna
Rihanna Paired Her Denim-Meets-Camouflage Jumpsuit With a Matching Bra Top and a $700,00 Choker
Jennifer Lawrence No Hard Feelings NYC
Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Ivory One-Shoulder Gown With a Very High Slit
Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024
Zendaya Wore the Trippiest Plunging Matching Set to the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent Instagram
Hailey Bieber Posed in Her Underwear and a Huge Saint Laurent Bag