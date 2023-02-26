Kate Middleton's Red Houndstooth Coat Is an Ode to One of Princess Diana's Most Daring Looks

For years, Princess Diana has seemingly served as Kate Middleton's royal style inspiration. From wearing her late mother-in-law's favorite polka dot pattern on multiple occasions to paying tribute to her with jewelry that once belonged to the former princess, Kate has always honored Diana with her fashion — and yesterday's outfit was an ode to one of her most daring looks, ever.



On Saturday, Kate made a royal appearance alongside her husband Prince William at the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match in Principality Stadium in Cardiff while wearing a red and white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker. And while the jacket nodded to the national colors of both teams, it also resembled the Moschino skirt suit worn by Princess Diana to Princess Eugenie's christening in 1990. Back then, Moschino was considered a risky choice for a royal given the Italian fashion brand's campy designs.

Unlike Diana — who styled her red houndstooth blazer with a contrasting knee-length skirt, as well as a wide-brimmed red hat with a built-in black fishnet veil — Kate played it safe, pairing the patterned coat with a black turtleneck, a white Mulberry top-handle bag, black tights, and suede booties. The Princess of Wales wore her glossy brown hair in a bouncy waves, and combined her rosy cheeks with a subtle smoky eye.

William, for his part, kept warm in a black wool coat and a red scarf that matched the color of his tie underneath.

While Will has been a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016, Kate only took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union (a role that previously belonged to Prince Harry) in 2022. "I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish," Kate wrote about her new position on Instagram in February 2022. "I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!"