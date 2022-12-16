Kate Middleton Wore a Holiday Version of Her Go-To Coatdress

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Kate's closet.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018.
Published on December 16, 2022 @ 12:52PM
Fresh off the release of the Cambridge's very sunny, very denim-filled holiday cardKate Middleton was back in one of her favorite silhouettes at the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey last night. While the world has had the gift of her holiday wardrobe for a few weeks now (including a re-wear of a sparkling red gown), she wore a long, sleek coat from Eponine for last night's event, skipping out on shimmer and shine and letting the coat's deep red color take center stage.

Prince William and the couple's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also attended the event and there was even a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Kate matched her leather gloves, clutch bag, and suede heels to the deep burgundy coat.

Kate also has the Eponine coat in blue. The piece was part of the brand's Spring 2020 collection, though Kate did modify her coats slightly, with minor changes to seams and sleeves.

King Charles III and Camilla, queen consort. were also in attendance, as well as members of Kate's family. While the event took place last night, ITV will air it on TV this Christmas Eve. 

"The carol service will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss. The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none," Kensington Palace explained.

