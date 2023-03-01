Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William

Published on March 1, 2023
The work of a royal never seems to be complete, especially for Kate Middleton, who wears many hats (literally) as duchess, patron, mother, wife, and of course, style icon. On Wednesday, Kate accompanied Prince William to St. David's Day, a day of national celebration for Wales, as he made his first appearance in his new royal role of ceremonial Colonel of the Welsh Guards.

It’s no secret that Kate loves a good fascinator moment, and while handing out leeks — a symbol of Wales — to officers and guardsmen of the Welsh Guard during the parade, she sported an abstract black hat with a structured bow with two arrows.

For the occasion, Middleton also matched the Welsh flag in a bright red coat designed by Alexander McQueen, one of her go-to brands. The wool, double-breasted peacoat cascaded down to her shins and was paired with a black scarf draped around her neck. She wore black pointy-toe Gianvito Rossi pumps to tie in the hat. The duchess completed the ensemble with black leather gloves, diamond earrings, and a symbolic brooch pinned to her lapel in the shape of a leek, which has long been associated with Wales because the Welsh soldiers wore a leek on their helmets so they could better identify each other in the battle against the Saxons.

Kate complemented the headpiece with an intricate updo and chose a smoky eye, pink blush, and subtle red lip for her glam.

The event marked the first time Prince William has visited the Welsh Guards since taking on the new role announced in December. William matched the Welsh Guards in a grey uniform. In a short speech, Prince William said he was "honored and delighted" to be their new colonel, which he takes over for his father, King Charles III.

"At the same time, I'm sorry that my father couldn't be here with us here today to say farewell, but I know he would talk of his fierce pride and admiration for you all, and of his own sadness to be moving on from an appointment he held so dear since 1975," William said.

Kate Middleton

Their appearance comes days after Kate wore another very good OOTD that was an ode to one of Princess Diana's most daring looks. Making a royal appearance alongside her husband at the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match in Principality Stadium in Cardiff, she wore a red and white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker.

