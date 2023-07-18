Kate Middleton Is Apparently Very Aware She's Under Pressure to Raise a Future King

But she's doing everything she can to keep things "normal" for her kids.

Published on July 18, 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince George Talking at 2022 Wimbledon
Being a mother is hard enough, but throw in the fact that your son is the future king of England and we're sure that equates to an insurmountable amount of pressure. And Kate Middleton is feeling the responsibility of raising her son Prince George, who will someday reign as king.

According to royal expert Angela Levin, the princess is “acutely aware of the pressure of raising George as the future monarch," per OK!. While she notes that Middleton is a "confident" mother, it's still a “very heavy burden to carry.”

Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince William Visit Cardiff Castle in Wales

Getty Images

“George’s tenth birthday is a milestone. I think all parents wish their children wouldn’t grow up so fast, and it’s no different for Kate. In fact, George still sometimes holds her hand when they walk about, although that might stop when he turns 10!”

Although she has now spent many years as a part of one of the world's most famous families, Middleton herself had a fairly normal childhood, and now she's hoping to pass that sentiment along to her family. “They do have a sort of normal family life,” Levin added. “And Kate will want to keep that up for them. I hear they all have cleaning jobs at home. There’s zero need for them to do it, but it’s a good idea that they have to put things away or wipe the table. She wants to help them understand they have to do a certain amount of looking after themselves.”

Their home life is so ordinary, in fact, that the royals “do not have a full-time housekeeper specifically because Kate wants them to experience as much normality as possible.” said Tom Sykes of The Daily Beast’s.

