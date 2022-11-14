Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth II by Wearing Her Famed Pearls Two Months After Her Death

Long live the queen.

Published on November 14, 2022 @ 10:23AM
Kate Middleton Prince William All Black 2022 Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Photo:

Getty Images

Kate Middleton paid tribute to her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, while honoring fallen soldiers from World War I during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance over the weekend. On Saturday, the Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William attended a memorial concert, during which she wore an all-black suit that consisted of a tea-length skirt and a coordinating jacket with silk lapels and a belted midsection. She wore three red poppy pins on her blazer, another tribute to those lost in battle.

But the most notable part of the outfit was the pearl accessories that once belonged to the late queen, who passed away in September. Middleton donned the queen's Japanese pearl choker with the Bahrain diamond, as well as her majesty's pearl drop earrings. According to Elle, the necklace was made with pearls gifted to Elizabeth by the Japanese government. The piece has been famously worn by Kate during other occasions, including both the queen's and Prince Philip's funerals. Before that, it was worn by Kate's late mother-in-law Princess Diana in 1982 at a state banquet for the Netherlands. Saturday's event was also meant to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth — she was the longest-serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces, after all.

Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camila All Black 2022 Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Getty Images

On Sunday, Middleton and Queen Consort Camila attended the National Service of Remembrance, where they were spotted on a balcony participating in two minutes of silence. William honored those killed in battle by placing a wreath on the Cenotaph, which is an empty tomb that symbolizes the "glorious dead" and the losses from the war. For the ceremony, Middleton once again wore all black, including a sleek coat and a matching wide-brim hat.

